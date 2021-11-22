Clearmind Medicine to Continue Dual Nasdaq Listing





Toronto, Ontario, November 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Clearmind Medicine Inc. (CSE: CNIC, ESF: CWY0, OTC Pink: CMNDF), (Clear mind or the “Society“), a psychedelic medicine biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapies derived from psychedelics to solve widespread and under-contracted health problems, today announced that its board of directors has decided to continue a double listing on the Nasdaq Stock Market. Clearmind intends to file a registration statement with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission within the next few months. The company’s common shares will continue to trade at the Canadian Stock Exchange. The board’s decision was made following growing interest from US-based investors seeking easier access to companys shares. About Clearmind Medicine Inc. Clearmind is a psychedelic pharmaceutical biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapies derived from psychedelics to address widespread and underserved health issues, including alcohol use disorders. Its main goal is to research and develop compounds based on psychedelics and try to market them as regulated drugs, foods or supplements. The company’s intellectual portfolio currently consists of four patent families. The first, “Binge Behavior Regulators”, has been granted in the United States, Europe, China and India, with pending divisional applications in Europe and the United States. The second, Alcohol Beverage Substitute, has been approved for a European patent, with pending applications in the United States, China and India. The Company intends to apply for additional patents for its compounds whenever warranted and will remain opportunistic in acquiring additional intellectual property to build its portfolio. Clearmind’s shares are traded on the Canadian Stock Exchange under the symbol “CMND”, on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol CWYO and on the OTC Pink under the symbol “CMNDF”. For more information, please contact:

