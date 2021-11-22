Perrigo announces voluntary delisting from the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE)

DUBLIN, 22 November 2021 / PRNewswire / –Perrigo Company plc (NYSE; TASE: PRGO), a leading supplier of Consumer Self-Care Products, announced today that it is taking steps to voluntarily delist the ordinary shares of the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Corporation (TASE). Perrigo is withdrawing its shares from TASE after divesting its Israel-based operations earlier this year. As such, Perrigo asked TASE to immediately initiate the process of delisting the ordinary shares of the Company.

Under Israeli law, the delisting of Perrigo’s ordinary shares from TASE is expected to take effect three months after the date of the Company’s request to TASE to de-list the ordinary shares of the Company on 22 November 2021. Perrigo’s common stock will continue to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), and all of its common shares now traded on the TASE are expected to move to the NYSE where they can continue to trade.

CEO and President of Perrigo Murray S. Kessler commented: “Perrigo has undergone a significant transformation over the past three years. Part of that transformation included the divestiture of our Israel-based assets earlier this year and we believe the time has come to step off the list.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE; TASE: PRGO) is a leading provider of quality, affordable self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by enabling consumers to proactively prevent or treat ailments. which can be self-managed. Driven by its self-care strategy for consumers, Perrigo is the largest OTC store brand player in the United States in categories in which it competes with over 9,000 SKUs under customers’ own labels. Mark “. In addition, Perrigo is one of the top 10 over-the-counter companies in terms of turnover in Europe, where it markets more than 200 branded OTC products in 28 countries. Visit Perrigo online at www.perrigo.com.

