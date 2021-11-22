Biden to appoint Jerome Powell as Federal Reserve chairman





Powell’s four-year term ended in February and the president had to make the key decision to keep Powell, who was appointed by a Republican, in the government’s most important economic policy post.

At a time when rising consumer prices, inflation and shortages caused by the supply chain crisis are pressing concerns of the White House, attention has shifted more to who the president was going to be. choose to lead the country’s central banking system.

The economic recovery, the White House said in a statement, “is a testament to the success of the president’s economic program, and a testament to the decisive action by President Powell and the Federal Reserve to cushion the impact of the pandemic and secure the US economy back on track. “

Biden expressed his “full confidence” in Brainard and Powell in a statement. “I have no doubts that President Powell and Dr Brainard’s emphasis on keeping inflation low, prices stable and full employment will make our economy stronger than ever. Together, they also share my deep belief that urgent action is needed to address the economic risks posed by climate change and stay ahead of emerging risks in our financial system, ”said Biden. Difficult road ahead Assuming it is confirmed by the Senate, Powell faces a very difficult situation during his second term as the head of the Fed. The United States is grappling with its first fear of inflation in decades, parts of the economy remain marred by the worst pandemic in a century, and the Fed’s credibility has been called into question by a trade scandal. Although Powell appeared to put out the fire on the insider trading scandal with tough new ethical rules, inflation appears to be the trickiest hurdle the Fed will face in the coming months. Until recently, the Fed kept its foot on the pedal, with interest rates at rock bottom and a massive bond buying program boosting the US economy and financial markets. This is despite the fact that inflation is skyrocketing, hiring is booming and the housing market is arguably hotter than ever. Why Biden chose Powell By staying true to Powell, the Fed opts for continuity and confirmability. Not only has Powell garnered support from Republicans and moderate Democrats, he’s also well respected on Wall Street and investors are very comfortable with his communications strategy. The shift to a new face risked adding uncertainty to the confirmation process that could have shaken the markets. And that would have added complexity to the already difficult task of reassuring investors worried about the outcome of its emergency policies by the Fed. “After an unusually long deliberation phase, the White House has finally made the safest choice,” said Isaac Boltansky, director of policy research at BTIG. “Powell’s choice provides a continuity of leadership that the market still appreciates and should give the White House a victory via a quick and relatively painless confirmation process.” By choosing Powell, Biden is also sending a strong signal about the importance of an independent Fed, a standard that came under attack during the Trump era. Powell vs. Brainard Biden recently met with Powell and Brainard, a Federal Reserve governor, separately in the White House as he weighed his decision, CNN previously reported. Brainard had been seen as the leading candidate if the president decided against Powell for a second term. “It’s a good move,” former Dallas Fed Chairman Richard Fisher told CNN. “Although Lael Brainard is a most capable economist, his appointment under pressure from progressive senators like Elizabeth Warren would have sent a signal that the Fed has been openly politicized, irreparably damaging its reputation for independence.” Powell has faced significant opposition from some progressive Democrats, who criticize his track record in financial regulation. Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts told a recent Senate hearing that Powell was a “dangerous man to run the Fed” and had “consistently voted for the deregulation of Wall Street.” She said that a Republican majority in the Fed under Powell could “tip this economy again to a financial cliff.” But some key Democratic constituencies, such as unions, have shown their support. Powell won Senate confirmation by an overwhelming majority for the post in 2018. The president’s re-appointment comes at a time of turmoil within the Board of Governors and a trade scandal that threatened to prevent Powell from being chosen for a second term. The Fed recently unveiled sweeping changes to its ethical practices in response to the personal stock trading scandal by then-regional Fed chairmen Robert Kaplan and Eric Rosengren, who ran the Dallas and Boston Feds, respectively. . Kaplan and Rosengren both announced early retirements amid criticism of their trades. Powell, a Republican, was appointed to the Fed’s board of governors by then-President Barack Obama. He was elevated to the presidency by then-President Donald Trump in November 2017 to succeed Janet Yellen, who is now Biden’s Treasury Secretary. His term of office as a member of the Board of Governors does not expire until January 2028. He led a large emergency market rescue in response to the economic crisis that followed the coronavirus pandemic. Although the United States has made significant gains – its economy exceeded expectations and created 531,000 jobs in October – millions of people still remain on the fringes of a tight labor market.

