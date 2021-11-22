S&P 500, Nasdaq Hit All-Time High as Powell Renamed Fed Chairman

U.S. stocks hit new highs on Monday, as Treasury yields surged and the dollar increased its gains, as investors reacted to President Joe Biden’s decision to appoint Jerome Powell for a second term as president of the Federal Reserve, with Lael Brainard as vice-chairman.

Global market gains were capped, however, following comments from German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who warned that the recent surge of COVID in Europe’s largest economy has become “dramatic,” and called for tighter restrictions on travel and business in the coming weeks.

Health Minister Jens Spahn was even more blunt, telling reporters Monday in Berlin that “by the end of this winter just about everyone in Germany … will have been vaccinated, cured or deceased “.

With markets closed on Thursday and only trading for half a day on Friday, liquidity is expected to be thin this week with just 12 S&P 500 companies reporting profits and a light economic calendar highlighted by the meeting report. Fed from November Wednesday afternoon.

Stocks get their boost on Monday morning, however, thanks to continued strength in the third quarter earnings season, which nears its conclusion, as S&P 500 collective earnings rise 42.3% from last year to reach $ 452.9 billion. Stronger-than-expected consumer spending data, along with continued labor market improvements, add to the bullish tone.

The inflation outlook, however, shows few signs of slowing down, and the current rally – which has taken the S&P 500 to a gain of around 25.1% year-to-date – could be tested if the Fed had to speed up its reduction plans. in order to slow the breakneck pace of CPI gains.

Investors will get a glimpse of at least some of that thinking on Wednesday with the release of the November Fed policy meeting minutes, as well as a reading of the PCE price index, the preferred measure of inflation. from the central bank earlier that day.

“While there is still a long way to go, we have made remarkable progress over the past 10 months to get Americans back to work and jumpstart our economy,” Biden said in a statement. “This success is a testament to the economic agenda I have pursued and to the decisive action the Federal Reserve has taken under the chairmanship of Powell and Dr. Brainard to help us get through the worst downturn in modern American history and we put on the road to recovery. ”

In terms of corporate earnings, only 12 S&P 500 companies are expected to release their report this week, highlighted by updates from retailers including Best Buy (BBY) – Get the report from Best Buy Co., Inc., Difference (GPS) – Get the Gap, Inc. (GPS) report, Nordstrom (JWN) – Get the report from Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN) and dollar tree (DLTR) – Get the Dollar Tree, Inc.. Deere & Co. (OF) – Get the Deere & Company report will also report on Wednesday.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 280 points in the opening minutes of the session, punctuated by gains in bank stocks, while the S&P 500 rose 36 points to a new record.

The tech-focused Nasdaq Composite added 110 points from Friday’s record close – and first over 16,000 points – as benchmark 10-year Treasury yields soared to 1.587% in the wake of Biden’s Fed decision.

You’re here (TSLA) – Get the Tesla Inc report Shares jumped 3.9% in pre-market trading after founder and CEO Elon Musk said the Model S Plaid, the automaker’s high-performance luxury sedan, will be available in China at the start of the year. next.

Activision Blizzard (ATVI) – Get the report from Activision Blizzard, Inc. shares fell 1% in pre-market trading after the Wall Street Journal reported CEO Bobby Kotick would consider stepping down if he was unable to make significant changes to the company’s corporate culture. video game maker.

Pfizer (PFE) – Get the Pfizer Inc. report Stocks, meanwhile, gained 0.33% after the drugmaker released impressive follow-up data from an advanced stage trial of its coronavirus vaccine in adolescents.

In overseas markets, the European Stoxx 600 fell 0.07% at midday in Frankfurt amid Merkel’s comments on COVID restrictions, while the ex-Japan MSCI index at the The Asia region scale fell 0.22% during the session. In Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 closed up 0.09% at 29,774.11 points.

Global oil prices extend their recent decline amid reports that Japan will participate in a coordinated release of crude reserves initiated by President Joe Biden.

WTI futures for January delivery fell 11 cents to $ 75.83 per barrel while Brent contracts for the same month fell 18 cents to $ 78.71 per barrel.