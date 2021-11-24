State parks will be free in Oregon, Washington the day after Thanksgiving





Parking fees will be waived again at Pacific Northwest state park sites the day after Thanksgiving, a tradition that continues to encourage people to go out rather than shop. Visitors to Oregon and Washington State Parks will be able to park for free on Friday, November 26, as park departments in both states waive all parking fees normally charged to visitors who do not already have a permit. -pass annual for the parks. The free holiday is called Green Friday in Oregon. In Washington, the Parks Department calls the day Autumn Day in 2021 and will rename it Native American Heritage Day for 2022. In Oregon, free vacations apply to the 25 parks which typically charge a $ 5 parking fee. This includes popular places like Smith Rock, Silver Falls, and Fort Stevens State Parks. Parking is free year round at most state parks. Washington State Parks will forgo all of its Discovery Pass the fee for the day, which normally costs $ 10 to park at most recreation sites. The agency also offers nearly ten other free days throughout the year, including New Years Day, Earth Day and June 15th. Parking will also be free in all the parks managed by Metro, found around the Portland metro area. Fishing, clams and crabs will also be free in Oregon this weekend, as no tags or licenses will be required on November 26 or 27. The trend started in 2015 in the Pacific Northwest, when outdoor retailer REI decided to close its stores for Black Friday, encouraging people to enjoy the outdoors instead of shopping. The announcement prompted the Oregon Parks Department to follow suit and waive all parking fees for the day, with Washington Parks joining in 2017. The outdoors offers everyone a place to escape the stress of the pandemic and a vacation, said Lisa Sumption, director of the Oregon Department of Parks and Recreation. We are proud to partner with REI to promote this tradition and provide Oregon residents with an alternative to the busiest shopping day of the year. –Jamie Hale; [email protected]; 503-294-4077; @HaleJamesB

