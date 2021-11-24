Instagram chief to testify before Senate subcommittee on platform’s impact on children





The testimony will mark Mosseri’s first appearance before Congress. It also makes him the most high-profile executive at Meta, the social media company formerly known as Facebook, to agree to testify since. Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen has leaked hundreds of internal company documents. Some of the documents showed that the company’s own researchers found that Instagram can harm the mental health and body image of young users, and can exacerbate dangerous behaviors such as eating disorders.

“After explosive reports on Instagram’s toxic impacts, we want to hear directly from company management why they are using powerful algorithms that push poisoned content towards children leading them through rabbit holes in dark places , and what it will do to make its platform more secure. “Senator Richard Blumenthal, who chairs the subcommittee on consumer protection, product safety and data security, said in a statement to CNN Business. Blumental had previously called on Mosseri or Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg to testify about Instagram’s impact on children.

“We all want young people to be safe when they are online, so I look forward to these conversations,” he said, “and you’re going to hear more about safety, not just on Instagram but more broadly on Meta. ”

In a statement to CNN Business, Meta spokeswoman Dani Lever said: “We continue to work with the committee to find a date for Adam [Mosseri] to testify to the important steps taken by Instagram. “ The New York Times was first to report Mosseri had agreed to testify. Meta FB The announcement of the hearing comes in a context of regulatory pressure onand Instagram. Last week, a bipartisan group of state attorneys general launched an investigation into Instagram’s potential harm to children and teens. (Meta said the Attorneys General’s allegations were false.) Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost also sued Meta for allegedly misleading the public about its algorithm and the damage its apps can cause to users. , a lawsuit the company says is baseless. The Wall Street Journal first reported in September on what internal documents and company research show about Instagram’s impact on young people. The report said Facebook knew Instagram was “toxic” to teenage girls. Meta pushed back the Journal’s reports and said its apps were doing more good than harm. In September, lawmakers held a hearing with Facebook’s global security chief Antigone Davis, where lawmakers grilled her over Instagram’s effects on children. Although Davis said the company “is looking for ways to publish more research” which it believes could paint a different picture of the platform, it has been criticized for not agreeing more firmly to publish more. internal platform information. The company said it was putting plans to develop a kid-friendly version of Instagram in late September, amid the fallout from the Journal report. Instagram also highlighted its other efforts to develop features to protect young people, including a Take a break reminder , which was announced in October amid intense scrutiny. In his Twitter video Wednesday, Mosseri also discussed tools like “hidden words,” which give users more control over what people can say in their direct messages and comments. He added that the company is also implementing controls that allow parents to limit the time their children spend on the app.

