Mayor Wu just extended the temporary outdoor dining program until December 31





Culinary news

However, the extension does not apply to restaurants in the North End. Al fresco dining on Newbury Street. Suzanne Kreiter / Globe Staff Expanded alfresco dining will continue in Cambridge after COVID-19 relief measures expire

A week after her inauguration, Mayor Michelle Wu announced that Boston’s temporary outdoor dining program would be extended until December 31. The program was originally scheduled to end on December 1. “Enabling public spaces to expand outdoor dining helps strengthen our local businesses during pandemic recovery and creates connected community spaces for residents, visitors and families,” Wu said in a statement. press release Wednesday. “I am excited to extend this program throughout our holiday season and look forward to supporting our small businesses as anchors for our neighborhoods. The expansion of outdoor dining in the winter will help our communities stay safe, healthy and vibrant. “ The extension does not apply to restaurants in the North End, which were due to pack their terraces on November 1. Under then-Acting Mayor Kim Janey, the mayor’s office told Boston.com the city was ending the North End patio program earlier due to pre-approved construction projects, a high traffic volume, overall density and parking problems. Wu’s announcement allows restaurants with temporary outdoor dining licenses to keep their seats outside on private terraces and on public streets. Outdoor seating on public sidewalks may remain until April 1, when Governor Baker’s COVID-19 relief measures will expire. All eyes are on what will happen in 2022 at the end of these relief measures. In November, the City of Cambridge announced that it would extend some of these relief measures to its outdoor dining policy for the 2022-2023 season. Wu said she is also working with city departments to establish a long-term restoration solution for Boston, one that provides full accessibility, emergency vehicle access and snow removal. The city currently offers details on how restaurants can request permanent alfresco dining on private property. Stay up to date with food news Sign up for The Dish and get the latest food and restaurant news delivered to your inbox.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.boston.com/food/food-news/2021/11/24/mayor-wu-extends-temporary-outdoor-dining-program-dec-31/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos