Mega Millions results for 11/23/21; jackpot worth $ 83 million





LANSING, MI Two Michigan players have come close, but there was no winner of the $ 83 million Mega Millions jackpot for the Tuesday November 23 draw. This means that the draw on Friday, November 26 will be worth $ 94 million with a cash option of $ 66.3 million. Mega Millions figures for November 23: 7-24-54-57-58 The Mega Boule d’Or: 6 The megaplier:3 November 23 Mega Millions Winners: In addition to the lack of a grand prize winner, no one matched the five randomly drawn white numbers to win $ 1 million. In Michigan, two tickets sold matched four white balls and the Mega Ball to win $ 10,000 in the draw. It was the biggest prize won in the state. There were 184,136 tickets sold which won at least $ 4 in the draw. In Michigan, 7,166 tickets sold won at least $ 4 in the draw. Mega Millions draws take place Tuesdays and Fridays at 11 p.m. ET. Five balls are drawn from a set of balls numbered 1 to 70; the Mega Ball is drawn from a set of balls numbered 1 to 25. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302 million. Mega Millions is played in 44 states, as well as the District of Columbia and the Virgin Islands. Tickets cost $ 2 each. In other Michigan Lottery news: The next Powerball draw will take place on Wednesday, November 24 with an estimated jackpot of $ 224 million and a cash option of $ 160.8 million. The next Lotto 47 draw will take place on Wednesday, November 24 at 7:29 p.m. with a jackpot of $ 1.1 million. The deadline is 7:08 p.m. that day. The Wednesdays Fantasy 5 jackpot is worth approximately $ 110,000. The draw is at 7:29 p.m. The deadline is 7:08 p.m. For the latest information on the Michigan Lottery, visitthe official Michigan Lottery website, which also offers more information on instant tickets, raffles and other lottery games. The latest Michigan player to win a Mega Millions or Powerball jackpot was Wolverine FLL Lottery Club, which hit a jackpot of $ 1.05 billion in March. With their earnings, the group plans to give back to the community. And while they were lucky winners, it makes sense for players to check their tickets immediately as a $ 1 million winner sold to Hartland in 2019 was not claimed. The ticket was purchased at Hartland Speedway, but the winner never showed up to claim the prize. Instead, the money went to the State Educational Assistance Fund. If you want to be the next Michigan player to win a massive lottery prize, take a look at these tips from lottery expert Richard Lustig. The author of Learn How to Increase Your Chances of Winning the Lottery has won over $ 1 million in Florida by hitting the top jackpots in smaller games.

