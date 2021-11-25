Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange





TORONTO Some of the most active companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Wednesday: Toronto Stock Exchange (21,548.43, up 94.66 points.) Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX: MFC). Financial. Up seven cents, or 0.28%, to $ 24.78 on the 15th.

TORONTO Some of the most active companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Wednesday: Toronto Stock Exchange (21,548.43, up 94.66 points.) Manulife Financial Corporation (TSX: MFC). Financial. Up seven cents, or 0.28 percent, to $ 24.78 on 15.3 million shares. Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX: SU). Energy. Up 74 cents, or 2.24 percent, to $ 33.74 on 10.5 million shares. Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE). Energy. Up 29 cents, or 1.79%, to $ 16.52 on 7.3 million shares. Denison Mines Corp. (TSX: DML). Materials. Down two cents, or 0.92%, to $ 2.16 on 6.3 million shares. Bombardier Inc. (TSX: BBD.B). Industrialists. Up six cents, or 3.37 percent, to $ 1.84 on 5.6 million shares. Enbridge Inc. (TSX: ENB). Energy. Up 16 cents, or 0.32 percent, to $ 50.61 on 5.4 million shares. Companies in the news: Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. (TSX: CP). Down 69 cents to $ 94.57. The first trains have entered Vancouver since floods and landslides cut off major supply links in southern British Columbia, Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. said. CP cars loaded with prairie grain and fuel entered the port city this morning after limited service resumed on washed out tracks. The Calgary-based company said its rail corridor sustained damage in about 30 locations between Vancouver and Kamloops, British Columbia, with “significant loss of infrastructure” at 20 of them. Hundreds of employees and contractors worked tirelessly to repair rail tracks after torrential rains and mudslides engulfed streets and devastated highways, throwing CP cars and at least one locomotive along the route. Fraser Canyon near Hope, B.C., east of Lytton, B.C., rail lines remain suspended over a stretch of the Trans-Canada Highway that was swept away by a landslide. Beginning November 14, flooding hampered the flow of goods between Canada’s largest port and the Okanagan Valley region of British Columbia, displaced hundreds of residents and stranded thousands of people, killing at least four people. The Canadian National Railway Company said Tuesday it also plans to restore “limited” service the next day along its rail corridor in southern British Columbia. Alimentation Couche-Tard inc. (TSX: ATD.B). Down $ 2.32 or 4.6 percent to $ 48.20. Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. says labor shortages have been a big challenge for its convenience stores and suppliers, but the Quebec company believes the worst is behind it. The company says it faced a 7.7 percent increase in operating expenses in its most recent quarter, including about 2 percent for employee retention measures. Labor shortages have also had an impact on suppliers, particularly in the United States, from shortages of truck drivers to staffing of warehouses and production delays caused by disruptions in the receipt of goods. raw materials. But chief executive Brian Hannasch says he’s seen recent improvements in the situation with declining staff turnover rates. The convenience store industry is less affected than other retail businesses because it has fewer imports from overseas, but Hannasch said it receives fewer product choices as manufacturers facing ingredient shortages shifted. focused on bestsellers. The situation is more serious in some markets, with parts of the United States more affected, while Europe and Canada are “relatively spared”. Alimentation Couche-Tard also said it has faced cost increases in all categories of its business, but has managed to pass this escalation on to consumers through higher prices while maintaining volumes and margins. Noront Resources Ltd. (TSX: NO). Up to one cent or 1.3 percent to 76 cents. BHP Lonsdale Investments Pty Ltd. extends its takeover offer for Noront Resources Ltd. as she continues discussions with a major shareholder of the company regarding support for her proposal. BHP’s wholly-owned subsidiary says it is continuing to speak with Wyloo Metals Pty Ltd., which had made its own bid for Noront, before being outbid by the global mining giant. BHP raised its takeover offer, which has the backing of Noront’s board of directors, to 75 cents per share from 55 cents after Wyloo made a proposal of 70 cents per share. Wyloo owns a 37.5% interest in Noront. To allow more time for its talks, BHP is extending its offer until December 14. It was due to expire on November 30. Noront is developing several projects in the Ring of Fire region in northern Ontario. This report by The Canadian Press was first published on November 24, 2021. The Canadian Press

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.coastreporter.net/the-mix/most-actively-traded-companies-on-the-toronto-stock-exchange-4795572 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]rnetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos