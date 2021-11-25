Business
Asian stock markets fall amid inflation and oil price concerns
Wall Street closed another wobbly trading day on Wednesday with a patchy finish for major stock indexes ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday in the United States
The S&P 500 rose 0.2% after fluctuating between small gains and losses most of the morning. The benchmark regained its foothold in the last hour of trading.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped less than 0.1% after falling 0.6% at the start. The Nasdaq rose 0.4%, benefiting from a rebound in tech stocks late in the afternoon.
The Federal Reserve released the minutes of its October policy meeting, which showed Fed officials discussed how they would not hesitate to take appropriate action to deal with inflationary pressures that posed risks. for the economy.
The minutes also revealed that Fed officials maintained that the spike in inflation seen this year was still likely transient, while acknowledging that the price hike had been larger than expected. The minutes covered a meeting where the Fed voted to take the first steps to undo the massive support it has provided to the economy struggling to recover from a global pandemic.
Supply chain issues and the pressure of inflation have been major concerns for a wide range of industries. Many companies have warned that they are struggling to keep up with demand and face higher costs for raw materials. These higher costs are passed on to consumers, who pay more for everything from food and other basic items to a wide range of retail items.
You have an environment where the persistence of supply chain issues is starting to take a toll on people, said Eric Freedman, chief investment officer at US Bank Wealth Management.
The S&P 500 gained 10.76 points to 4,701.46. The index hit an all-time high last Thursday. The Dow slipped 9.42 points to 35,804.38 and the Nasdaq gained 70.09 points to 15,845.23.
Small business shares also rose. The Russell 2000 Index added 3.60 points, or 0.2%, to 2,331.46.
Slightly more stocks in the S&P 500 index fell than they rose. Gains in technology, real estate and energy stocks offset falls in banks, materials companies and elsewhere in the market.
Investors have been keeping an eye on the latest batch of quarterly newsletters. Computer maker HP rose 10.10% for the biggest gain in the S&P 500 after posting strong financial results. Autodesk fell 15.5% after the design software company warned investors the pace of its recovery was affected by supply chain issues and inflation pressure.
A mix of retailers that depend on direct consumer spending has also become volatile. The Etsy online craft market grew 6.2%. The gap plunged 24.1% after the clothing chain said supply chain issues reduced profits and revenue in the third quarter. Department store operator Nordstrom plunged 29% after reporting weak third-quarter profits.
Energy stocks advanced as crude oil prices remained relatively stable and natural gas prices rose. Devon Energy rose 3.8%.
Bond yields were mixed. The 10-year Treasury yield slipped to 1.64% from 1.67% on Tuesday night. This has taken a toll on banks, which rely on higher yields to charge more lucrative interest on loans. JPMorgan Chase fell 0.8%.
The latest update on consumer spending showed a rebound in October with an increase of 1.3%, according to the Commerce Department. This is a little more than double the gain in September.
It has been an otherwise uneventful and short week for investors. Markets will be closed Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday and close early Friday.
Investors received several optimistic economic updates on Wednesday.
The Commerce Department reported that the US economy slowed to a modest 2.1% annual growth rate in the October-December quarter, slightly better than its first estimate. But economists are predicting a strong rebound in the current quarter as long as rising inflation and a recent spike in COVID cases don’t derail activity.
The Labor Department reported that the number of Americans claiming unemployment benefits fell last week to the lowest level in more than half a century, another sign that the U.S. labor market is rebounding rapidly from the last year’s coronavirus recession.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
