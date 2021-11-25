Ohio jury holds CVS, Walgreens and Walmart responsible for opioid crisisExBulletin







Marie Hickman / Getty Images A federal jury said Tuesday that three of the nation’s largest drugstore chains, CVS, Walgreens and Walmart, were responsible for helping fuel the opioid crisis in the United States, a move that is expected to have legal repercussions as thousands of similar lawsuits continue in courts across the country. Jurors concluded that pharmacies were contributing to a so-called public nuisance in Lake and Trumbull counties in Ohio by selling and dispensing huge amounts of prescription pain relievers. Some of these drugs that were initially purchased legally ended up being sold on the black market. Tuesday’s verdict is expected to resonate nationally, as all three chains face thousands of similar lawsuits filed by U.S. communities grappling with the opioid crisis. A separate legal process will now take place to determine how much companies will have to pay to help alleviate the crisis, with damages likely to run into the billions of dollars. In a statement, lawyers for the Ohio counties who filed the federal lawsuit called the jury’s decision a “decisive victory” in an effort to hold companies accountable for a drug crisis that has killed hundreds of thousands. of people. “For decades, drugstore chains watched the pills that came out of their doors cause damage and failed to take action required by federal law,” the attorneys said. Executives of drugstore chains have long argued that they did nothing wrong and only distribute the pills after prescriptions were written by licensed health care providers. In a statement sent to NPR, a Walmart spokesperson blasted the verdict and criticized the way the trial was conducted by Judge Dan Polster, who has handled much of the ongoing federal opioid litigation in the States- United. “We will appeal this flawed verdict, which reflects a trial designed to favor plaintiffs’ lawyers and riddled with remarkable legal and factual errors,” the Walmart statement said. A CVS spokesperson also promised an appeal in a statement sent to NPR. “We strongly disagree with the decision,” the statement read. “Pharmacists fill legal prescriptions written by DEA licensed physicians who prescribe legal and FDA approved substances to treat real patients in need. “ In a separate statement to NPR from Walgreens, a spokesperson called the verdict disappointing. “The facts and the law do not support the verdict. We believe the trial court made significant legal errors in allowing the case to go to a jury,” he said. This federal verdict comes at a time when efforts by state courts to hold companies accountable for the opioid crisis face major legal hurdles. This month, the Oklahoma Supreme Court overturned a judgment against drugmaker Johnson & Johnson worth approximately $ 460 million based on the same “public nuisance” legal argument. A California state judge has also refused to hold drug companies accountable for any role in triggering the opioid crisis in communities in that state. Opioid lawsuits continue to advance in other locations in the United States, including New York and Washington state.

