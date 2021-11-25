Here’s what’s open on Thanksgiving Day 2021ExBulletin







toggle legend Chris O’Meara / AP

Chris O’Meara / AP Last year, stores, large retailers and fast food chains closed on Thanksgiving Day due to the COVID-19 pandemic. And for the second year in a row, the majority of major retailers and food outlets will close their stores on Thursday. Target announced Monday that its stores will no longer open on Thanksgiving Day, a move that began last year on an ad hoc basis due to the pandemic, but is now a permanent change. “What started as a temporary measure driven by the pandemic is now our new standard which recognizes our ability to meet our customers’ holiday wishes both during and well beyond store hours,” said Target CEO Brian Cornell explained in a note to employees, according to The Associated Press. Earlier this year, Walmart announcement that its stores will be closed for Thanksgiving Day, as a “thank you” to all its associates for their hard work during the pandemic, said Dacona Smith, executive vice president and chief operating officer of Walmart US Other major retail chains, such as Best Buy, JCPenney, and Kohl’s, have also announced they will be closed for Thanksgiving, pushing customers to start this year’s Black Friday shopping online instead. Here is a list of stores that will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, according to the site. Black friday: Abt Electronics

Sports academy

Aces Hardware

Acmé Tools

Ashley Furniture

At home

Bath and Body

Barnes & Noble

balls

Bed bath and beyond

Belk

Best buy

The 5 big sporting goods

BJ

Blain Farm and Fleet

Bloomingdale’s

by Boscov

Build-A-Bear Workshop

Burlington

Campmor

Christmas tree stores

Christophe and the banks

Conn’s Home Plus

Costco

Dunham Sports

Agricultural and domestic supply

Five below

Fleet farm

Fred meyer

GameStop

Guitar Center

Half price books

Port freight

HAVE

Hobby lobby

Home deposit

IKEA

JCPenney

Joann

Bank Jos A.

Kohl’s

La-Z Boy

Lowe’s

Macy’s

Menards

Michaels

Micro-Center

Music & Arts

NEX Naval Exchange

Neiman Marcus

Nordstrom Nordstrom Support

Northern Tool and Equipment

Office depot

Max desk

Old navy

Paper store

PC Richard & Fils

Pet Supplies More

Petco

PetSmart

Platform1

Publish

KING

Sam’s club

Sears

Sears point of sale

Athlete’s warehouse

Staples

On the table

Target

Tractor Supply Co.

Real value

Ulta Beauty

Under protection

Valuable city furniture

Victoria’s Secret

Walmart

Western Navy

Global market While most large retailers will close their doors on Thursday, stores such as CVS, Whole Foods and Dollar Tree will remain open but with modified hours for customers. Here’s a look at the stores that will stay open on Thanksgiving Day: Bass Pro Shops

Large lots

CVS Pharmacy

Cabela’s

General dollar

Family dollar

Kmart

Meijer

Olympia Sports

Pepboys

Rite Help

Rural supply king

Walgreens Retailers and other businesses, depending on the state, may have put in place special rules and precautions due to COVID-19. And if you’re not in the mood to cook for Thanksgiving, be warned, you may have a limited choice as some great restaurants and fast food outlets are closed. Here is a list of restaurants and food chains that will stay open on Thanksgiving Day: (Note: depending on location and region, some franchises will be open) Bonefish Grill

Italian grill from Carrabba

Mexican Grill Chipotle

Chuck E. Cheese

Church chicken

First watch

Little Caesars

Olive garden

Outback Steakhouse

Panera bread

Peet’s Cafe

PF Chang’s

red lobster

Taco Bell

Apartments Tijuana

