Walmart, Costco, Target, Best Buy, Macy’s

The majority of large retailers will keep their stores closed on Thanksgiving Day for the second year.

Walmart, Target, Best buy, Kohl’s, Macy’s, Dick’s Sporting Goods and JCPenney which opened for years in-person shopping for Black Friday public holidays are all closed on Thursday.

Costco, Home Depot, Lowe’s, Sam’s Club and Apple have traditionally remained closed during the holidays.

Some grocery stores across the country are open Thursday, but the majority will operate with limited hours.

Like last year, to curb crowds and spread demand, retailers started running deals before Halloween and turned a weekend shopping blitz into an extended event.

Due to state laws, stores in Maine, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. Stores in some areas also have varying hours due to county or municipal laws.

Several restaurants are also closed on Thanksgiving Day. (See the list of who’s open and who’s closed here.)

Walmart on Thanksgiving: closed for the second year

Until 2020, Walmart stores haven’t closed for Thanksgiving since the late 1980s. Months after the pandemic began in July 2020, the world’s largest retailer announced that its stores would be closed for the holidays. In June, Walmart announced that stores would be closed for Thanksgiving 2021.

Walmart will open Friday at 5 a.m. for its Black Friday in-store sale.

Goal closed for Thanksgiving for good

Target announced Monday that it is closing Thanksgiving Day for good. Stores will open at 7 a.m. on Black Friday.

Target is the first major retailer to make such a permanent decision during the pandemic, and its move could push other retailers to follow its path, said Ken Perkins, president of Retail Metrics, a retail research firm.

Costco, Home Depot, Lowe’s closed Thanksgiving

For these retailers, Thanksgiving closures are not a new concept but a holiday tradition. Costco also remains closed for other holidays, including New Years Day, Easter, Memorial Day, and Labor Day.

Thanksgiving 2021: stores closed

Here are the top retailers that remain closed on Thanksgiving Day:

Grocery stores closed Thanksgiving 2021

What is an open Thanksgiving? Here are the non-grocery stores

Many gas station convenience stores will be open during regular hours Thursday. Check with your store before you go. Due to state laws, expect stores in Maine, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island to remain closed on Thanksgiving Day.

7 eleven

Bass Pro Shops:Open at 9 a.m.

Large lots: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Cabela’s:Open at 9 a.m.

Circle K

Cumberland Farms

CVS: Most locations open regular hours but most pharmacies will be closed.

General dollar:7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Dollar tree: Most stores will be open with shorter hours.

Family dollar:Most stores will be open with shorter hours.

GameStop:Varies, not all locations are open but some are open from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Gopuff

Instacart

Maverik Adventures first stop

Love’s travel stops

Pilot Steering Wheel J

Rite Help:Most locations open regular hours, but most pharmacies will be closed.

Sheetz

Shipping

Travel Centers of America

Walgreens: Most locations open regular hours, but most pharmacies will be closed.

Wawa

More stores:Small chains and local stores may also be open on Thanksgiving Day. Some will post special times on social media.

