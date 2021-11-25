Here’s How You Can Stay Safe From COVID-19 This Thanksgiving

CHICAGO officials are urging people to be careful as they gather for Thanksgiving this Thursday.

Millions of people in the United States are expected to travel and gather for the holidays, but its arriving as Chicago and surrounding areas are in the midst of a new wave of COVID-19.

Local and state authorities have recommended people who are not fully vaccinated to stay home and avoid travel, while they said people who are fully vaccinated can safely assemble and enjoy the holidays.

The risk drops so much that we can have a normal Thanksgiving gathering, said Dr. Allison Arwady, chief of the Chicago Department of Public Health, earlier this week. And all thanks to the vaccine.

Still, the state’s health department has issued guidelines on how people can stay safe while on vacation:

In fgeneral:

You and your guests will have the best protection if you are all fully immunized and have received your booster, if you are eligible.

Stay home if you have symptoms of illness and get tested for COVID-19.

Consider hosting activities virtually, such as sharing traditional family recipes.

Carol in small groups outside.

If you collect:

Keep indoor gatherings small. Remember to wear a properly fitted mask inside to prevent the spread and protect people who are not fully vaccinated.

Use hand sanitizer after shaking your hand and wash your hands regularly.

Arrange the chairs so that people have a physical distance inside.

You can increase the air flow indoors by opening windows and / or doors.

Avoid people congregating, such as in the kitchen or at a buffet.

If possible, prepare and serve guests’ food to prevent people from crowding into a buffet area.

Clean and disinfect kitchens, bathrooms and other areas used by guests.

Encourage people to get vaccinated before they gather.

Gathering outdoors, weather permitting, is the safest option to reduce the transmission of COVID-19.

If you are gathering in an indoor public space, wear a mask, wash your hands, keep a physical distance, and try to avoid crowded places.

If you are traveling:

Here is the latest update on Chicago travel advice.

Do not travel until you are fully immunized or wait until you receive your booster if you are eligible.

If you are not fully immunized but decide to travel, get tested one to three days before travel and three to five days after travel.

Travel during off-peak hours to avoid large crowds.

Driving a car to reduce exposure to COVID-19.

If you use public transportation, such as a train or bus, try to travel during off-peak hours. Masks are mandatory in public transport and in transit centers such as airports and train stations.

You can read more state guidance here.

Vaccination:

In Illinois, about 7.3 million people or 57.68% of states 12.7 million people are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to state data.

Statewide, 64,199 doses of vaccine are administered per day, based on a seven-day moving average.

Illinois and Chicago administered at least 17,031,036 doses of the 20,050,445 vaccine supplied to them.

City data shows that more than 1.6 million Chicagoans or 60.8% of all residents are fully immunized, and 67.8% of all Chicagoans have received at least one injection.

Anyone aged 5 and over can get the vaccine in Chicago.

COVID-19 vaccinations are free and do not require insurance. Anyone can call the city’s coronavirus hotline at 312-746-4835 for more information on how and where to get vaccinated in their community.

Numbers:

Nineteen Illinoisians have been reported dead from COVID-19 since Tuesday.

At least 26,313 people have died from COVID-19 in Illinois, and another 2,945 deaths are likely linked to the virus, according to the state.

The state has reported 5,058 cases since Tuesday. That brings the total number of confirmed cases in Illinois to 1,784,900.

As of Tuesday, 139,801 tests have been reported statewide. A total of 38,528,321 tests have been reported in Illinois.

The seven-day case positivity rate in Illinois was 3.3%. The figure represents the percentage of people who tested positive among recent tests. It was 3.3% on Tuesday.

The seven-day test positivity rate in Illinois, which measures the percentage of positive tests, was 4.1%. It was 4.1% on Tuesday.

As of Tuesday evening, 384 people with COVID-19 were in intensive care and 150 people with COVID-19 were using ventilators in Illinois.

In Chicago, a death has been reported since Tuesday. There have been at least 5,985 deaths from COVID-19 in Chicago. The city sees on average more than three people die per day, down 10% from a week ago.

Chicago has reported 614 confirmed cases since Tuesday. It had a total of 340,273 confirmed cases. An average of 584 confirmed cases are reported per day, up 13% from the previous week.

Testing in Chicago has increased 6% from a week ago.

Chicago’s positivity rate was 3%, down from 2.7% the week before.

