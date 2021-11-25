Business
Kroger, Safeway open; Publix closed
If you forget a key Thanksgiving ingredient or need a gallon of milk, don’t despair.
Some grocery stores, drugstore chains, and most major convenience storeswill be open for last minute shopping on Thursday.
But buyers, beware. More stores will be closed for Thanksgiving than in previous years, and open stores will operate on reduced hours. Walmart and Target, which have been open for years on holidays for Black Friday sales, are closed and reopened on Friday.
Due to state laws, stores in Maine, Massachusetts and Rhode Island will also be closed. Stores in some areas also have varying hours due to county or municipal laws.
Several restaurants are also closed on Thanksgiving Day. (See the list of who’s open and who’s closed here.)
If you are looking for cranberry sauce, you might have difficulty finding it.
In this holiday season, thanks to supply chain issues, many products are more difficult to store, and some supermarkets do not have enough cranberry sauce.
Ahead of Thanksgiving, Publix, which is closed Thursday, began restricting purchases of canned cranberry sauce and some other products, including jar sauce and canned pie filling.
Thanksgiving 2021 grocery store hours
Not all of the following channel locations will be open on Thursday and times may vary. To be on the safe side, check with stores before you go. Most pharmacies are closed.
Acme Market: Most stores open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., all pharmacies are closed.
Albertsons: Hours vary, but most have shorter hours.
The supermarkets of the Bashas: Open until 3 p.m.
Dillon:Open until 3 p.m.
Lion food:Varies, but many open until 4 p.m.
Fred meyer: Open until 3 p.m.
The fresh market: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Fresh thyme: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Company of Giants: Open until 2 p.m. Pharmacies will be closed all day.
Giant food: 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Most pharmacies will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Harris rocking: Stores close at2:00 p.m.
HEB:6 a.m. to noon
Hy-Vee: Varies but most stores close early.
King Soopers: All stores are open until 4 p.m. Most pharmacies are closed.
Kroger: Open until 5 p.m..
Meijer:Stores open from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.
ralph lauren: Most stores open until 10 p.m.
Safeway: Varied.
Save a lot: Varied.
Smart & Final:6 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Sprout farmers market: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Stop and shop: Connecticut, New Jersey, and New York stores open until 3 p.m. Massachusetts and Rhode Island stores are closed.
Tops: Open until 4 p.m.
Wegman: Most stores open until 4 p.m., but Massachusetts stores will be closed.
Whole Foods Market:Varied. Many stores are open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
WinCo Foods: Stores close at 3 p.m.
Grocery stores closed Thanksgiving 2021
Gas stations and drugstores open Thanksgiving
Many gas station convenience stores will be open during regular hours Thursday. Check with your store before you go. Due to state laws, expect stores in Maine, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island to remain closed on Thanksgiving Day.
Bass Pro Shops:Open at 9 a.m.
Large lots: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Cabela’s:Open at 9 a.m.
CVS: Most locations open regular hours but most pharmacies will be closed.
General dollar:7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Dollar tree: Most stores will be open with shorter hours.
Family dollar:Most stores will be open with shorter hours.
GameStop:Varies, not all locations are open but some are open from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Rite Help:Most locations open regular hours, but most pharmacies will be closed.
Walgreens: Most locations open regular hours, but most pharmacies will be closed.
More stores:Small chains and local stores may also be open on Thanksgiving Day. Some will post special times on social media.
