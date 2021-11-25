Business
CVS, Walgreens are open Thanksgiving with GameStop, Bass Pro
For the second year in a row, more and more retailers are closing their stores on Thanksgiving.
The long list of closed stores includes Walmart, Target, Best buy, Kohl’s, Macy’s, Dick’s Sporting Goods and JCPenney, which opened for years for in-person shopping for Black Friday on vacation.
Some grocery stores across the country are open Thursday, a lot with limited hours.
Like last year to curb crowds and spread demand, retailers started running deals before Halloween and turned a weekend shopping blitz into an extended event.
Stores including Home Depot, Lowe’s, Costco and Apple have traditionally remained closed on public holidays.
Due to state laws, stores in Maine, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. Stores in some areas also have varying hours due to county or municipal laws.
Several restaurants are also closed on Thanksgiving Day. (See the list of who’s open and who’s closed here.)
Goal to stay closed on Thanksgiving Day permanently
Target announced Monday that it is closing Thanksgiving Day for good.
Target is the first major retailer to make such a permanent decision during the pandemic, and its move could push other retailers to follow its path, said Ken Perkins, president of Retail Metrics, a retail research firm. He thinks retailers are also looking into whether it’s worth spending money on labor and other costs to open on Thanksgiving Day, as shoppers turn more to online shopping. line and move away from physical stores.
With all of these online shopping opportunities, is it really necessary to open on Thanksgiving Day? said Perkins.
Store closures for Thanksgiving 2021
Here are the top retailers that remain closed on Thanksgiving Day:
Thanksgiving grocery stores closed
Grocery store hours for Thanksgiving
Due to state laws, stores in Maine, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island will be closed for Thanksgiving. Stores in some areas may also have varying hours due to local or state restrictions. To be on the safe side, check with stores before going out. Most pharmacies are closed.
Acme Market: Most stores open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., all pharmacies are closed.
Albertsons: Hours vary, but most have shorter hours.
The supermarkets of the Bashas: Open until 3 p.m.
Dillon:Open until 3 p.m.
Lion food:Varies, but many open until 4 p.m.
Fred meyer: Open until 3 p.m.
The fresh market: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Fresh thyme: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Company of Giants: Open until 2 p.m. Pharmacies will be closed all day.
Giant food: 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Most pharmacies will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Harris rocking: Stores close at2:00 p.m.
HEB:6 a.m. to noon
Hy-Vee: Varies but most stores close early.
King Soopers: All stores are open until 4 p.m. Most pharmacies are closed.
Kroger: Open until 5 p.m..
Meijer:Stores open from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.
ralph lauren: Most stores open until 10 p.m.
Safeway: Varied.
Save a lot: Varied.
Smart & Final:6 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Sprout farmers market: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Stop and shop: Connecticut, New Jersey, and New York stores open until 3 p.m. Massachusetts and Rhode Island stores are closed.
Tops: Open until 4 p.m.
Wegman: Most stores open until 4 p.m., but Massachusetts stores will be closed.
Whole Foods Market:Varied. Many stores are open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Other stores open for Thanksgiving
Many gas station convenience stores will be open during regular hours Thursday. Check with your store before you go. Due to state laws, expect stores in Maine, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island to remain closed on Thanksgiving Day.
Bass Pro Shops:Open at 9 a.m.
Large lots: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Cabela’s:Open at 9 a.m.
CVS: Most locations open regular hours but most pharmacies will be closed.
General dollar:7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Dollar tree: Most stores will be open with shorter hours.
Family dollar:Most stores will be open with shorter hours.
GameStop:Varies, not all locations are open but some are open from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Rite Help:Most locations open regular hours, but most pharmacies will be closed.
Walgreens: Most locations open regular hours, but most pharmacies will be closed.
More stores:Small chains and local stores may also be open on Thanksgiving Day. Some will post special times on social media.
This story will be updated.
Contribution: Associated Press
Follow USA TODAY reporter Kelly Tyko on Twitter:@KellyTyko.For shopping news, tips and deals, join us onour Facebook Shopping Ninjas group.
