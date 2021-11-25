Is the Stock Exchange open on Thanksgiving Day 2021?

“Money never sleeps” may be true, but even the toughest traders sometimes want to take some time off.

Holidays are not weekend days when the New York Stock Exchange, Nasdaq, or bond markets do not open for the day, such as Good Friday and Labor Day.

On rarer occasions, markets close in respect for national days of mourning, such as when the NYSE and Nasdaq honored the death of President George HW Bush in 2018.

If a public holiday coincides with a Saturday, the preceding Friday generally becomes a public holiday.

Likewise, stock markets normally close the following Monday if the holiday falls on the previous Sunday.

Regular NYSE and Nasdaq hours begin at 9:30 a.m. and end at 4 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, which means markets close on weekends.

Will the scholarship be open on Thanksgiving Day 2021?

U.S. financial markets will be closed on Thursday, November 25 for Thanksgiving 2021 and close early on Black Friday at a reduced price.

A statement on the NYSE reads: “Each market will close early at 1:00 p.m. (1:15 p.m. for qualifying options) on Friday, November 26, 2021.

“Cross-session orders will be accepted from 1:00 p.m. for continuous executions until 1:30 p.m. on those dates, and late trading sessions NYSE American Equities, NYSE Arca Equities, NYSE Chicago and NYSE National will close at 5 p.m. h00. All hours are Eastern Time. “

The next market holiday is Friday, December 24, which is observed as Christmas lands on a Saturday this year.

Three-day public holidays are typically the longest period for the stock market to calm down, although the longer periods are not unprecedented, with the most recent being during Hurricane Sandy in 2012 and after the bombings. terrorists of September 11, 2001.

While three days is not an official limit, Sam Stovall, of investment research firm CFRA, told AARP that this accepted practice is commonly recognized to prevent “investor angst” from developing for a long time. prolonged shutdown, fearing that this could trigger instability as the market reopens.

Sam Onigbanjo, founding partner of the Capital Markets Academy, believes that the practice of investor anxiety is a “reason control system” to help investors curb extreme negative emotions, which often result in huge losses on the market.

He said News week: “Fear, uncertainty and doubt [FUD] are some of the emotions which, if left unchecked, lead investors to despair. To combat extreme anxiety, heart attacks, suicides and more, the US stock market has adopted the practice of refreshment periods and mental breaks for investors.

“In my opinion, a global stock market holiday should be welcome, but no more than 3 days. Like any business, it needs to operate quickly and efficiently so that there are no huge downfalls.”

Nick Jones, CEO and co-founder of crypto start-up Zumo, believes the Bitcoin crash on Thanksgiving last year is proof that the stock market is going on vacation, describing traders as “creatures motivated by emotion”.

He said News week: “To understand why there is a stock market holiday on Thanksgiving, look no further than the crypto market. The price of Bitcoin fell about 15% during the Thanksgiving period. last year before rebounding quickly.

“If this kind of activity took place across the entire stock market, there is no way for investors to relax and enjoy their turkey. see before stock market holidays. “

Bond traders follow a more extended vacation schedule under guidelines set by the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association, a trade association for brokers, investment banks, and asset managers operating in the United States.

In 2021, US bond markets close on eight of the nine days that stock exchanges are closed, with the exception of Good Friday. They also close on Columbus Day and Veterans Day.

The New York Stock Exchange will not close on New Years Day 2022, as it falls on a Saturday.

The start of the New Year was one of the first four statutory holidays, along with Independence Day, Christmas Day, and Thanksgiving.