Nigerian stocks lost 71 billion naira in widespread decline





Nigerian stocks continued on a bearish path on Thursday as the benchmark contracted 0.32 percent or 71 billion naira after stocks fell across all sectors. Equities as diverse as Nigerian Breweries, Seplat and GTCO, all leaders in their own sector, started the slide, putting stocks on the path to a weekly decline. All except the insurance index fell from all five sector indices tracked by the stock market. Interest in Honeywell Flour continued to intensify after rival Flour Mills announced Monday that it would acquire a controlling stake in the company, with the stock posting the largest price appreciation at 9.76%. The breadth of the market, which weighs on the level of investor sentiment towards trade, ended negatively as 24 losers emerged against 14 winners The all-stock index slipped 136.25 points to 43,108.77, while market capitalization closed lower at 22.5 trillion naira. Since the start of the year, the index is up 7.05 percent. TOP FIVE SLEEVERS Honeywell topped the winners’ chart, rising 9.76% to close at 4.05 N. AIICO rose 8.47% to 0.64 N. Regal Insurance rose to 0.39 N, up 8.33 percent in the process. Hotel Ikeja added 8 percent to final trade at 1.35 N. UPL topped the top 5, climbing 8 percent to N2.70. TOP FIVE LOSERS MRS was the worst performing stock, falling 9.87 percent to close at 13.70 N. Chams lost 8.70 percent to close at 0.21 N. ETI fell to N8, losing 8, 57 percent. The consolidated Hallmark dipped to 0.57 N, recording a depreciation of 8.06%. Unity Bank closed at 0.51 N, down 7.27%. THE FIVE BEST PROFESSIONS A total of 266.1 million shares valued at 2,890 billion naira were traded in 4,017 transactions. Honeywell was the most active stock with 52.5 million units of its shares worth 209.6 million naira traded in 368 transactions. The 23 million unit GTCO shares, priced at 568.6 million naira, traded hands in 348 trades. Zenith had 22.9 million shares valued at 559 million naira traded in 278 transactions. Transcorp traded 18.5 million shares valued at N17.7 million in 101 transactions. Access traded 13.9 million shares valued at 127.4 million naira in 163 transactions. Support PREMIUM TIMES integrity and credibility journalism Good journalism is expensive. Yet only good journalism can guarantee the possibility of a good society, responsible democracy and transparent government. For free and ongoing access to the best investigative journalism in the country, we ask that you consider modestly supporting this noble enterprise. By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to maintain relevant journalism and ensure that it remains free and accessible to everyone. Make a donation TEXT OF THE ANNOUNCEMENT : To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401 …

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.premiumtimesng.com/business/business-news/497315-nigerian-stocks-shed-n71-billion-in-broad-based-retreat.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos