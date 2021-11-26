Business
Understand today’s stock market and how it is different from the US economy
I recently hosted a Zoom webinar for the Lyon Canton Public Library. My topic was about understanding the stock market today. I have talked about a number of issues that govern the market today, such as inflation, labor shortages, and supply chain issues.
I also spoke about the importance of understanding that the stock market and the economy are two different things. The stock market does not always reflect the economy, and the economy does not always reflect the stock market either.
There are quite a few people who believe that the stock market reflects the economy, but they are wrong. A perfect example of this would have been last year. By all accounts, last year was not a very good year for our economy. Our gross domestic product, which is a measure of all economic activity in the country and which is the true measure of the economy, has fallen three and a half percent.
Unemployment skyrocketed last year and even at the end of the year there were still millions upon millions of Americans unemployed. In addition, the government has spent hundreds of billions of dollars on stimulus payments and tens of thousands of small businesses have closed across the country.
By all accounts, 2020 has not been a very good year for the economy.
In contrast, the stock market had one of its best years. The Dow Jones Industrial Average posted a total return of almost 10%, the S&P 500 rose over 18%, and the NASDAQ rose 45%. I think most of us would agree that 2020 has been a good year for the stock market.
To understand the differences between the stock market and the economy, one of the main differences is with small businesses. Your typical small business is not reflected in the stock market since their shares are not listed on any stock exchange. Between 40 and 50 percent of the US GDP is made up of small businesses. Therefore, small businesses have a substantial impact on the GDP, but they have no impact on the stock market. This is why the stock market and the economy are not the same.
I should also add that almost 50 percent of Americans work in small businesses. Most of the time, the stock market and the economy move in the same direction; However, this is not always the case and therefore you cannot use the GDP numbers as a guideline on how you should invest your money.
During the webinar, I also discussed the importance of rebalancing portfolios. Unfortunately, the vast majority of investors do not rebalance regularly. Rebalancing your portfolio brings it back to its original asset allocation after market fluctuations.
For example, if when you were building your portfolio you wanted to have 25 percent of your portfolio in US large caps, and today your portfolio contains 35 percent, when you rebalance you reduce your exposure to US large caps by 10 percent. percent and invest that 10 percent in something underweight. You rebalance your portfolio because you recognize that one of the main ingredients for successful investors is having the right allocation.
However, you can’t just create a wallet once with the right allocations and let it go. You rebalance occasionally to bring the portfolio back in line with your planned allocation. By having the discipline to rebalance your portfolio at least once or twice a year, you greatly increase the chances of success.
When rebalancing, you usually sell winners and then turn around and buy investments that haven’t performed as well. Rebalancing is actually the practice of selling high and buying low. As far as I am concerned, when you do this, you are on your way to being successful on the stock market.
When managing your portfolio and deciding how to invest your money, don’t focus on the economy. Instead, you should focus primarily on your individual goals and objectives and your risk tolerance levels. Using the above as a guide instead of focusing on the economy and its direction, I think you will be much more successful.
Good luck.
Rick Bloom is a paid financial advisor only. Its website is www.bloomadvisors.com. If you would like him to answer your questions, send an email to [email protected]
