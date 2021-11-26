Bidens oil release failure means new energy policies ahead

WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 23: US President Joe Biden speaks on the economy at an event at the … [+] South Court Auditorium at Eisenhower Executive Office Building on November 23, 2021 in Washington, DC. President Biden announced the release of 50 million barrels of oil from the Department of Energy’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve to tackle high energy prices which are at their highest in seven years across the country before the holiday travel season. (Photo by Alex Wong / Getty Images)

The Biden administration’s ability to formulate bad counterproductive energy policy begins to rival that of the Jimmy Carter presidency of the 1970s. Of course, the people of Biden have yet to repeat the Natural Gas Policy Act of 1977. , the Fuel Use Act of 1978 or the Windfall Profit Tax Act of 1979, but they still have three years before them. So everyone should be patient.

The current president, in a transparent effort to try to slow the sharp drop in his public approval ratings by being seen to be doing something (still dangerous political motivation) about rising gasoline prices, has taken the decision to order the release of 50 million barrels of oil from the country’s strategic oil reserve on Tuesday. Mr Biden and his Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm both held press conferences in which they assured us that the price of oil would drop as a result of the move, which would also lead to lower prices. gas at the pump.

Fifty million barrels of oil sounds like a lot, but the reality is that it is only half a day of global energy consumption and less than 2.5 days of US crude consumption. Suffice it to say the markets weren’t impressed. Six hours after the president’s announcement, here’s how the markets reacted to the news:

Global crude and natural gas prices at 1:00 p.m. EST, 11/23/2021.

Oil Octobers



As it turned out, markets had already taken in the move in previous weeks and, in fact, anticipated a larger pullback, with other countries like India and China stepping in with large outflows from their own reserves. . But India only succeeded with a nebulous promise of release 5 million barrels, and China announcement any release he made would be based on his own national interests, which is by no means surprising.

In other words, the markets essentially laughed Bidens walk away, as Goldman Sachs



was to advise that market fundamentals still argue for higher prices going forward and analysts at JP Morgan have said crude is remarkably cheap. So Bidens ‘bet here probably won’t do much to substantiate her poll, and the main news from Granholms’ press conference came when she made it clear she has no idea how much oil the United States consumes daily.

To make matters even more laughable, the Biden Order actually authorized the Department of Energy, which runs the SPR, to release only sour crude in the market, a grade of crude that American refiners really don’t like to process because it requires additional processing to remove sulfur and other impurities from the stream. Even more painful, the the Wall Street newspaper reports that Russia, Saudi Arabia and other OPEC + countries are now reconsidering their recent efforts to get more oil to market.

Since July, OPEC + has executed a plan in which the group would increase its collective production by 400,000 barrels per day from the first of each month, or 12 million additional barrels each month. This plan has already added well over 50 million barrels to the market since July, and continuing through April would add at least even more. But the publication of Bidens SPR and the ongoing advocacy with other consumer countries to take similar action now creates a rationale for OPEC + to reconsider this process. Given that the cartel controls a huge chunk of the global supply, this is a battle the Biden administration cannot win.

At best, this move by Biden was a bad plan that the administration didn’t think of until its logical conclusion. It was a plan based mostly on short-term political considerations and a lack of understanding of even the most basic elements of how world oil markets work in real life. It should come as no surprise that he failed.

Unfortunately, it would probably be a mistake to think that this will be Bidens’ last bet. The chatter has broadcast For a few weeks now, the administration has been considering re-implementing the 1970s ban on crude oil exports. I discussed some of the myriad reasons why this would be a disastrous decision in a story last week.

It is becoming increasingly evident that Mr. Biden is determined to repeat many of the interventionist energy policy failures that caused so much economic distress in the 1970s. The President does not appear to have learned from history and so seems to have learned from history. condemned to repeat it. The rest of us will have to bear the consequences.