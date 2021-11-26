Business
Bidens oil release failure means new energy policies ahead
The Biden administration’s ability to formulate bad counterproductive energy policy begins to rival that of the Jimmy Carter presidency of the 1970s. Of course, the people of Biden have yet to repeat the Natural Gas Policy Act of 1977. , the Fuel Use Act of 1978 or the Windfall Profit Tax Act of 1979, but they still have three years before them. So everyone should be patient.
The current president, in a transparent effort to try to slow the sharp drop in his public approval ratings by being seen to be doing something (still dangerous political motivation) about rising gasoline prices, has taken the decision to order the release of 50 million barrels of oil from the country’s strategic oil reserve on Tuesday. Mr Biden and his Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm both held press conferences in which they assured us that the price of oil would drop as a result of the move, which would also lead to lower prices. gas at the pump.
Fifty million barrels of oil sounds like a lot, but the reality is that it is only half a day of global energy consumption and less than 2.5 days of US crude consumption. Suffice it to say the markets weren’t impressed. Six hours after the president’s announcement, here’s how the markets reacted to the news:
< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>
As it turned out, markets had already taken in the move in previous weeks and, in fact, anticipated a larger pullback, with other countries like India and China stepping in with large outflows from their own reserves. . But India only succeeded with a nebulous promise of release 5 million barrels, and China announcement any release he made would be based on his own national interests, which is by no means surprising.
In other words, the markets essentially laughed Bidens walk away, as Goldman Sachs
SG
To make matters even more laughable, the Biden Order actually authorized the Department of Energy, which runs the SPR, to release only sour crude in the market, a grade of crude that American refiners really don’t like to process because it requires additional processing to remove sulfur and other impurities from the stream. Even more painful, the the Wall Street newspaper reports that Russia, Saudi Arabia and other OPEC + countries are now reconsidering their recent efforts to get more oil to market.
Since July, OPEC + has executed a plan in which the group would increase its collective production by 400,000 barrels per day from the first of each month, or 12 million additional barrels each month. This plan has already added well over 50 million barrels to the market since July, and continuing through April would add at least even more. But the publication of Bidens SPR and the ongoing advocacy with other consumer countries to take similar action now creates a rationale for OPEC + to reconsider this process. Given that the cartel controls a huge chunk of the global supply, this is a battle the Biden administration cannot win.
At best, this move by Biden was a bad plan that the administration didn’t think of until its logical conclusion. It was a plan based mostly on short-term political considerations and a lack of understanding of even the most basic elements of how world oil markets work in real life. It should come as no surprise that he failed.
Unfortunately, it would probably be a mistake to think that this will be Bidens’ last bet. The chatter has broadcast For a few weeks now, the administration has been considering re-implementing the 1970s ban on crude oil exports. I discussed some of the myriad reasons why this would be a disastrous decision in a story last week.
It is becoming increasingly evident that Mr. Biden is determined to repeat many of the interventionist energy policy failures that caused so much economic distress in the 1970s. The President does not appear to have learned from history and so seems to have learned from history. condemned to repeat it. The rest of us will have to bear the consequences.
Sources
2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/davidblackmon/2021/11/25/failure-of-bidens-oil-release-means-more-bad-energy-policies-to-come/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]