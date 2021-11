Factbox: Building the EU’s single securities market

Electronic cards are seen at the Madrid stock exchange which fell after Britain voted to leave the European Union in the EU’s BREXIT referendum, in Madrid, Spain on June 24, 2016. REUTERS / Andrea Comas Register now for FREE and unlimited access to reuters.com Register now

Nov. 25 (Reuters) – The executive body of the European Union on Thursday released bills to deepen the single securities market to facilitate recovery from COVID-19, raise funds for “green projects ”And to strengthen the“ autonomy ”of financial services after Brexit. Read more The main proposals are: SINGLE EUROPEAN ACCESS POINT Register now for FREE and unlimited access to reuters.com Register now The EU response to EDGAR used by companies in the US for mandatory filings, ESAP is expected to be commissioned in 2024 and managed by the EU’s securities regulator, ESMA. It will collect files from the bloc’s national bodies to offer investors a single, free point of information on listed companies and EU financial products. EUROPEAN LONG-TERM INVESTMENT FUND Since so few have been put in place, the rules for ELTIFs, which funnel funds to small businesses, will be relaxed to provide access to retail investors and ease the marketing requirements of professional investors. INVESTMENT FUND MANAGEMENT Clarify when an EU-listed fund can delegate stock and bond selection to asset managers based outside the bloc in countries like Britain and the US, a long-standing practice known as “delegation”. The clarified rules will apply to alternative funds such as hedge funds and extended to EU mutual funds known as UCITS. The funds would need at least two full-time employees in the block to avoid becoming a “letterbox” business. The majority of a fund’s assets must be in the EU. SECURITIES TRANSACTIONS BAND Establish ground rules to create a “consolidated band” or record of “near real” stock prices and a separate band for bonds and derivatives to identify sites that offer the best prices. There will also be stricter rules for trading stocks off an exchange and “mid-term” trading, which is popular with large investors. OTHER MEASURES * Prohibition on traders from offering incentives to brokers to send them orders to buy retail client shares, known as the pay-to-order flow. * End the requirement for clearing houses to clear derivatives traded on another exchange on another exchange, upon request. WHAT HAPPENS NEXT? Proposals must be approved by the European Parliament and EU member states to become laws, a process that usually involves compromise and change. Register now for FREE and unlimited access to reuters.com Register now Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by Timothy Heritage Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

