European stocks expected to experience worst sell in a year as viruses scare

Travel stocks plunge up to 7%

Commodities, bank stocks fall from 3.5% to 4.4%

Travel stocks plunge up to 7%

Commodities, bank stocks fall from 3.5% to 4.4%

Home actions are gaining ground Nov. 26 (Reuters) – European stocks were expected to experience their worst session in more than a year on Friday, as reports of a newly identified and possibly vaccine-resistant coronavirus variant fueled fears of a yet another blow to the global economy and pushed investors out of riskier assets. The benchmark STOXX 600 (.STOXX) fell 2.5%. It slipped to 3.6% at the start of the session, as the main stock market's volatility gauge (.V2TX) hit its highest level in nearly 10 months. Little is known about the variant detected in South Africa, Botswana and Hong Kong, but scientists have said that it exhibits an unusual combination of mutations and may be able to evade immune responses or make it more transmissible. The French CAC 40 (.FCHI) lost 3.3% as the main regional markets fell as shares of aircraft manufacturer Airbus (AIR.PA), shopping center operator Unibail (URW.AS) and of Safran (SAF.PA) fell by around 10% each. The UK FTSE 100 (.FTSE) fell 2.6%, while the German DAX (.GDAXI) fell 2.7% and the Spanish IBEX (.IBEX) lost 3.4%. Cyclical European stock markets have already been under pressure this week as a resurgence of COVID-19 cases has resulted in further restrictions in several countries. "While COVID is still having an impact on market sentiment, it is not the dominant driver it was a year ago. Political and economic agendas are getting bigger," said Emma Wall, manager. investment analysis at Hargreaves Lansdown. "That said, if we were to go through a difficult winter with the restrictions returning, expect to see the most vulnerable stock sectors before they falter – retail, leisure, entertainment and travel." Travel and leisure (.SXTP) stocks fell 3.9% after falling as low as 7% after Britain announced a temporary ban on flights from South Africa and several countries neighbors from 12:00 GMT on Friday. The European Union is also planning similar measures. Shares of British Airways owner IAG (ICAG.L) and easyJet (EZJ.L), cruise line Carnival (CCL.L) and travel company TUI fell between 9% and 10%. Oil and gas producers (.SXEP) fell 4.3%, while miners (.SXPP) fell 3.5% as oil and metals prices lost ground, reports pointing to status of the new virus variant fueling concerns about the economic slowdown. Following the decline in bond yields, the banking index (.SX7P) fell 4.4%, while some home stocks including Delivery Hero (DHER.DE) and Just Eat Takeaway.com (TKWY.AS) increased by about 3%. Fear of the virus has prompted euro area money markets to reduce bets on a European Central Bank rate hike next year. The odds of a 10 basis point rate hike in December 2022 have almost halved from 100% earlier this week. Futures on the New York S&P 500 fell 1.5%, with trading likely thinned by the Thanksgiving holiday in the United States on Thursday and a shortened trading session on Friday. Reporting by Sruthi Shankar and Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bangalore; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Arun Koyyur Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

