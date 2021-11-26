China Asks Ride-Hailing Didi App To Withdraw From US Stock Exchange Is Sensitive Data Leaking Fearful?





China has asked Chinese ridesharing app Didi to withdraw from the New York Stock Exchange in the United States over fears of a data security breach. (Photo: by NICOLAS ASFOURI / AFP via Getty Images)

In this photo taken on October 18, 2018, a driver working for ride-sharing company Didi follows a map on his smartphone to bring a customer to their destination in Beijing. – Didi is a popular taxi and rideshare service in China, operated through a smartphone app. China asks carpool app Didi to withdraw from US According to the report of Bloomberg, China’s tech watchdog, the Cyberspace Administration, has asked senior officials of Uber’s Chinese counterpart to start developing a plan to exit the New York Stock Exchange. Sources familiar with the situation further told the outlet that the request by the Cyberspace Administration in China or CAC comes amid growing concerns over the leaks of sensitive data. Reuters said in a report that China’s technology watch commission has yet to release its statement regarding the report. Meanwhile, shares of the company that owns a minority stake in Didi, SoftBank, quickly fell more than 5% after the news broke in the United States. According to the report by Fortune, Uber Technologies Inc. is also a major shareholder of Didi, along with SoftBank. After its delisting from the US stock exchange, the ACC proposed other considerations, including the privatization or float of shares in the Special Administrative Region of China, Hong Kong. Read also: The Chinese space program will use a powerful nuclear reactor for missions to Mars! 100 times more efficient than that of NASA China vs. Didi On June 28, Didi continued listing on the New York Stock Exchange, making it one of the largest IPOs in 2021, although Chinese officials would not be happy with that. The IPO of the Chinese version of Uber has raised massive capital of around $ 4 billion. Some experts even predicted that DiDi’s valuation in the near future could reach $ 67 billion. Chinese authorities have reportedly asked DiDi to postpone its listing in New York City until June, as regulators have yet to complete their cybersecurity review on the ridesharing app. Finally, the CAC investigation discovered that the Chinese application had illegally collected some personal data from its users. Didi apps removed As such, China then ordered app stores in the country to remove all apps operated by the rideshare company, purging a total of 12 mobile apps. In response, Didi is committed to complying with the Asian country’s regulations to protect the personal data and rights of its users, as well as national security concerns. On top of that, the rideshare company also announced that it will no longer accept new user registrations as part of the reform of its data collection policy. Associated article: China warns application developers by suspending Tencent | Stricter regulations on user data to come This article is the property of Tech Times Written by Teejay Boris 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

