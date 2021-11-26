Numinus receives conditional approval to graduate from Toronto Stock Exchange





VANCOUVER, BC, November 26, 2021 / PRNewswire / -Numinus Wellness Inc. (“Numinus” or the “Company”) (TSXV: NUMI), a mental health care company providing innovative treatments and supported, evidence-based psychedelic therapies, is pleased to ‘announce that it has received conditional approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) to graduate its listing from the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”) to the TSX. “This is an important step for Numinus as we are taking key steps to raise our business profile and reach a wider range of investors,” said Payton Nyquvest, founder and CEO of Numinus. “Today’s announcement reflects the many exciting developments taking place at Numinus. We are actively developing our network of clinics through North America, expanding our laboratory capabilities and strategically investing in clinical research to generate long-term value creation for our investors. ” Final approval of listing is subject to the Company meeting certain standard and customary conditions required by the TSX. The Numinus management team is working diligently to meet these listing requirements. A timetable for graduation will be announced once the company receives final approval. Upon listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange, the common shares of the Company will continue to trade under the symbol “NUMI” and its outstanding listed warrants will continue to trade under the symbols “NUMI.WT”, ” NUMI.WT.B ”and“ NUMI. WT.C “. About Numinus

Numinus Wellness helps people heal and feel good through the development and delivery of innovative mental health care and access to safe, evidence-based psychedelic therapies. The Numinus model, including psychedelic production, research and clinical care, is at the forefront of a transformation aimed at healing rather than managing symptoms of depression, anxiety, trauma, pain and substance use. At Numinus, we lead the integration of psychedelic-assisted therapy into mainstream clinical practice and lay the foundation for a healthier society. Learn more aboutwww.numinus.com and follow us onLinkedIn,Facebook,Twitter, andInstagram. Forward-looking statements

Statements and other information contained in this press release regarding anticipated future events constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “seek”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “plan”, “estimate”, “expect” and “intend”. And statements that an event “may”, “will”, “should”, “could” or “could” occur or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management as of the date the statements are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements even if circumstances or management’s estimates or opinions change, except as required by applicable law. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. SOURCE Numinus Bien-être Inc. Related links https://numinus.ca/

