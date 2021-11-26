Bird flies on the stock exchange, meets turbulence





CLARA HARTER SMDP Writer Bird, a Santa Monica-based electric scooter company, made its public debut on the New York Stock Exchange (BRDS) on November 5 through a merger with special-purpose acquisition company Switchback II. Bird initially traded at $ 8.34 per share and traded slightly to close its first day at $ 8.40. Since then, the stock has fallen sharply to $ 6.17 at market close on Nov. 24, a loss of 26% since its release on the stock exchange. Bird was launched in Santa Monica in 2017 and in 2018 became the fastest startup at the time to achieve unicorn status with a valuation of $ 1 billion. Its sales force has fluctuated since then and, as dot.LA reported, the company saw a 37% year-over-year drop in revenue in 2020, largely due to the drop in ridership during the pandemic. The PSPC deal valued the company at $ 2.3 billion, down from its valuation of $ 2.85 billion in early 2020, when the company was still private. The deal made $ 414 million in cash and credit available to Bird, less costs related to the merger. The IPO gives Bird an incredible platform for future growth, a Bird spokesperson said. The additional capital will be used to expand our operations in existing cities, enter new regions in the United States and Europe, and grow our retail business. Bird has used several different business models since its inception. He initially performed maintenance on the scooters in-house before moving to a contract model, where fleet managers are responsible for collecting, charging and deploying the devices. It has since launched electric bikes and established itself in the retail space by selling its devices directly to consumers. The company has a complicated relationship with the Santa Monica community, which started on a difficult note when its scooters were thrown en masse on the city street without coordination with city officials. At the start of the pandemic, Bird was also criticized for the way 406 employees were simultaneously laid off via a 2-minute Zoom webinar in which none of Bird’s top executives spoke. On July 1, Bird had to remove all of its devices after failing to be selected as one of four licensed operators in the city under its second shared mobility pilot program. The company remains based in Santa Monica, although it has sublet a significant portion of its headquarters at Colorado Center. Bird was the first major US micromobility company to go public and was the catalyst for the electric scooter craze. Birds’ initial success inspired many other companies to enter the rapidly crowded micromobility market. The last few years have seen a consolidation of players. Scoot was bought by Bird in 2019, Zagster by Superpedestrian in 2020 and Jump by Lime in 2020. Lime, one of Birds’ main competitors, announced on November 5 that it had raised $ 523 million from debt investors to produce more of its latest models of e-bikes and e-scooters. The company has indicated its intention to go public in 2022, although it is not clear whether this will be through a PSPC deal or a traditional IPO. Bird currently operates in 350 cities around the world. According to a spokesperson, the company plans to increase its retail sales and existing operations, while also looking to deploy its devices in new cities. [email protected]

