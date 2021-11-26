Asian stock markets collapse as traders watch virus cases in Europe

NEW YORK (AP) Shares fell sharply on Friday as a new variant of the highly transmissible coronavirus from South Africa appeared to spread across the world, threatening months of progress in bringing the pandemic under control.

Health officials in Europe and the UK were quick to offer to suspend air travel from southern Africa. Meanwhile, cases of the variant have been found in Hong Kong, Belgium and Tel Aviv as well as major South African cities like Johannesburg.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost more than 890 points late in the morning to 34,886. The S&P 500 was down 1.9%, on its worst day since late September. The Nasdaq Composite is down 1.8%.

There were other variants of the coronavirus before the delta variant devastated much of the United States throughout the summer, but early data on this variant seems to show that it is more easily transmitted than d ‘other variants.

Investors are likely to shoot first and ask questions later until more is known, Oanda’s Jeffrey Halley said in a report. This is clear from the action in the bond market, where the yield on the 10-year US Treasury bill fell to 1.51% from 1.64% on Wednesday. The bond market was closed in the United States on Thursday for Thanksgiving.

The economic impacts of this variant are already being felt. Flights between South Africa and Europe were under quarantine or were completely closed. Airlines shares were quickly sold, with Delta Air Lines, United Airlines and American Airlines falling more than 10% each.

Oil prices also fell sharply, plunging 10%.

The VIX, the measure of market volatility, sometimes referred to as the Market Fear Gauge, is a sign of the fear that Wall Street has become. The VIX jumped 44% to 26.91, its highest level since January before the vaccines began to be widely distributed.

Fearing more blockages and travel bans, investors have shifted money to companies that have profited greatly from previous waves, like Zoom Communications for meetings or Peloton for home exercise equipment. Peloton shares were up 6% while Zoom was up around 7%.

Shares of coronavirus vaccine makers were also among the biggest winners. Pfizer stock rose nearly 6% while Modern stock jumped 23%.

Merck shares, however, fell 4%. While U.S. health officials have said Merck’s treatment for COVID-19 is effective, data has shown the pill is not as effective in keeping patients out of hospital as it is. originally thought in the data.

Investors fear that the supply chain problems that have plagued global markets for months are getting worse. Ports and freight stations are vulnerable and could be closed by further localized epidemics.

Supply chains are already stretched, said Neil Shearing, an economist at Capital Economics in London. A new, more dangerous wave of the virus could cause some workers to temporarily leave the workforce and deter others from returning, thus exacerbating current labor shortages.

The variant also puts more pressure on central banks, which already face a difficult dilemma of whether and when to raise interest rates to fight rising inflation. The threat of a new, more serious variant of the virus may be a reason for central banks to postpone interest rate hike plans until the situation becomes clearer, Shearing said.

Trading in stocks on the Friday after Thanksgiving is typically the slowest day of the year, with the market closing at 1 p.m. EST. Light trading could exacerbate Friday’s losses with fewer buyers and sellers.

Wiseman reported from Washington.

