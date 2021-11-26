Wall Street tumbles as new fans of COVID variant fear lockdown

U.S. stocks collapsed on Friday as global markets were rocked by a new variant of the coronavirus discovered in South Africa, fueling fears that further growth-crushing lockdowns were imposed.

Trading volumes were low due to the Thanksgiving holiday in the United States, which could contribute to volatility. However, the major benchmarks fell sharply at the opening bell, indicating that Wall Street was on the verge of an abbreviated post-Thanksgiving session. The Dow (^ DJI) plunged 900 points, or 2.5%, while the S&P 500 (^ GSPC) and Nasdaq (^ IXIC) also fell sharply.

A New variant of coronavirus has been discovered in South Africa, leading to an emergency session of the World Health Organization. Scientists say the new strain B.1.1.529 is of concern because it harbors a large number of mutations found in other variants, including the fast-spreading Delta variant which has been blown up for much of the summer and which seems to be spreading rapidly.

Although there is no evidence yet, health officials fear that the mutant variant may dilute or resist the effectiveness of vaccines.

“It goes without saying that it is still too early to say exactly how much of a threat the new strain B.1.1.529 poses to the global economy,” said Neil Shearing, group chief economist at Capital Economics, in a note.

Yet “the lesson of the past two years is that it is the restrictions imposed in response to the virus rather than the virus itself that are causing the bulk of the economic damage. So the key question is how governments will react in the event of the spread of the B.1.1.529 strain, ”Shearling wrote.

“This in turn will depend on the extent to which it evades vaccines and, most importantly, causes strains in national health systems,” he added, noting that the governments of the United States and the United Kingdom had adopted a “learning to live with the virus” approach, and are therefore much less likely than other regions to impose further restrictions.

BioNTech (BNTX) said Friday he expects more data on the novel variant of the coronavirus in South Africa within two weeks to help his shots need to be reworked, and that the company and Pfizer (PFE) his vaccine partner could redesign his vaccine within 6 weeks, with the goal of distributing it within 100 days.

Pfizer jumped up 8% to save, signaling the new variant could create demand for the vaccine.

While COVID-19 fears dominated investor attention for much of 2020 and 2021, Pfizer confirms it could make a variant vaccine in 100 days with the capacity to make four billion doses over the course of 12 first few months, according to Citi analyst Andrew Baum.

Travel and leisure-related stocks were among the ones that fell the most on Friday, along with Carnival Corp (CCL) and Royal Caribbean (RCL) down 10% in pre-commercialization. United Airlines (UAL), Delta Airlines (OF) and American Airlines were down 7% each. Boeing slipped 6%. Marriott International and Hilton Worldwide fell more than 5%.

On the other hand, home stocks gained Zoom (ZM) up 9%, while Netflix (NFLX) increased by 2%.

Oil prices also collapsed to their lowest levels in more than two months on Friday, sparking fears of slowing demand.

US oil fell 10%, worst day since April 2020, as US crude futures fell 6.2% to $ 73.57 a barrel amid perceived fears of a drop of demand in the middle of the new variant.

Bond yields also fell as market inflation fears temporarily gave way to a desire for safe havens. The yield on the benchmark 10-year US Treasury Index was down to 1.53% after closing at 1.63% on Wednesday.

“We are still in a situation where yields are so low that the safe haven of bonds is not as secure as it looks,” Simeon Hyman of ProShares told Yahoo Finance Live on Friday. “You’re not making much today on this little rally in Treasuries, so it’s a tough place.”

Banks, which are profiting from rising interest rates, have been generally weaker. Bank of America falls 5.8%, Wells Fargo falls 6.3%, Citigroup loses 4.8%, JPMorgan falls 4.7%, Goldman Sachs loses 3.9% and Morgan Stanley slumps 4.9%

No major economic release is expected on Friday. The exchange will close at 1 p.m. ET Friday due to the statutory holiday weekend.

11:15 a.m.ET: Carnival, travel crumbles over fears of South African variant of Covid

Cruise line stocks continue to decline as covid fears have risen. Carnival Corp (CCL) lost more than 12%, while Royal Caribbean (RCL) sank more than 11%.

11:10 a.m.ET: stocks crash

Here’s where the markets were trading at noon:

10:30 a.m.ET: The End of the Interest Rate Differential Game?

Friday’s decidedly risky tone calls into question the level of aggression with which the Federal Reserve could withdraw its stimulus package. Just a day ago, some thought that the rapid surge in prices could prompt the Fed to step up the cut or even raise rates faster.

What a difference a day makes. Marc Chandler of Bannockburn Global FX, pointed out in a research note that the rise of a new variant is blurring Fed expectations of the European Central Bank and the Bank of Japan:

The dollar rally was fueled by the prospect of a monetary policy divergence that favored the Fed over the ECB and BOJ. Indeed, since the surprise November 10 jump in the October CPI above 6%, we have been highlighting the likelihood that the Fed would have to slow more quickly to give it the flexibility to raise rates sooner if necessary. Since then, 4 to 5 officials at the Fed and several major banks have also pointed out this possibility. However, this scenario is now being called into question, which is evident in the swap markets and Fed funds futures.

9:30 a.m. ET: open sink inventory

Here’s where the markets were trading just before the opening bell:

Friday at 7:55 a.m.ET: stock futures tumble

Here’s where the markets were trading on Friday morning: