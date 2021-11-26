Shares fall as fears over new variant of Covid-19 take hold of global markets





US stocks plunged on the open and continued their downtrend on Friday morning as the Dow Jones tumbled 1,000 points. Oil prices have also been hit hard.

Over the summer, the Delta variant scared off consumers and weighed on industries like leisure and hospitality. Now, investors and economists fear that this new variant will do the same.

Wall Street was plunged into red by late Friday morning, with the Dow Jones falling over 1,000 points, or 2.9%, in what is shaping up to be a volatile session. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite both fell 2.3%.

“The pandemic and COVID variants remain one of the biggest risks to the markets, and are likely to continue to inject volatility over the next year or so,” said Keith Lerner, co-director of Investments and Chief Markets Strategist at Truist Advisory Services, in a note to clients. “It is difficult to say at this stage to what extent this last variant will be sustainable or impactful for the markets,” he added. This is a shortened trading session as the New York Stock Exchange will close at 1 p.m. ET after being closed Thursday for Thanksgiving. The reduction in trading volume during this half-day session is also likely to exacerbate market fluctuations. Still, it could turn out to be one of the worst days of the year for stocks. take a beating. Within the S&P 500, healthcare stocks soar, led by Covid vaccine makers Modern MRNA Pfizer PFE But not all actions aretake a beating. Within the S&P 500, healthcare stocks soar, led by Covid vaccine makersand. Moderna stock rose more than 25% late in the morning, while Pfizer stock climbed more than 5%. Apart from equities, other asset classes were also struggling on Friday. Oil prices are plummeting, for example. US oil futures fell nearly 12%, or more than $ 9, to $ 69.27 a barrel by late morning. The global benchmark Brent fell 10.5% to $ 73.59 a barrel. The US dollar, as measured by the ICE US Dollar Index, which pegs it against its main rivals, was down 0.7% on Friday morning. Cryptocurrencies have also felt the heat, falling across the board. Bitcoin was down nearly 9% by the end of the morning, according to CoinDesk data Meanwhile, investors are embarking on safe-haven investments. The 10-year US Treasury bond became more expensive and yields fell almost 0.2 percentage point to 1.49% on Friday morning. Gold prices have also jumped.

