Massive COVID sell-off in U.S. stock market highlights these potential pullback lows: analyst

As U.S. stocks experience a sharp drop on Black Friday following the discovery of a rapidly spreading variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, chart watchers are trying to gauge how far any pullback could be.
As we look for a pullback, it’s hard to predict how fast it will unfold, senior technical analyst Mark Arbeter of Arbeter Investments said, noting that downward panic moves often speed up or shorten the duration. of withdrawal while potentially erasing levels of obscene positive sentiment that accompanied the rally.
While it is not clear to what extent the new variant discovered in South Africa will prove to be transmissible or deadly, investors on Friday ditched stocks and other assets perceived to be risky, crowding into safe-haven assets such as treasury bills and gold.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA,
was down more than 900 points, or 2.5%, while the S&P 500 SPX,
was down 1.8% near 4,619. The Nasdaq Composite COMP,
fell 1.2%. Thin trading conditions could amplify market movements, with stock trading scheduled to close at 1 p.m. EST after U.S. markets closed Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday.
In the chart below, Arbeter shows that the major support levels for the S&P 500 are grouped together.
The probability of the market stopping in an area with multiple supports close to each other should in theory be higher than a random spot on the chart. While that doesn’t always work, which keeps us on our toes, Arbeter wrote.
The S&P 500 has plunged to 4,614.73 and remains below the first level of support identified by Arbeter at 4,634, a 23.6% retracement of the index rally since October. The next support layer is at 4,600, he said, the average Bollinger Band on the daily price chart. Bollinger Bands plot the standard deviation from a simple moving average of the assets.
Below that, the first group of support levels is found at 4,570, the exponential 50-day average; 4,566, the 38.2% retracement of the rally; and 4,550, which was a previous breaking point, Arbeter said.
The second group starts at 4,525, the 50-day simple average, and is followed at 4,512, a 50% retracement of the rally; 4,500, the middle Bollinger ban on the weekly price chart, and 4,490, the exponential 21-week average.
After that, trendline support hit the lowest since March is at 4,460, he said.