Chinese regulators ask DiDi Global to withdraw from the New York Stock Exchange





China’s regulatory stance has become stricter, after the general cryptocurrency ban. The Chinese government initially had unveiled a five-year plan describing tighter regulation of much of its economy. In a recent development, Chinese regulators have asked senior executives at Didi Global Inc. to develop a plan to delist from the New York Stock Exchange. According to Bloomberg, said rejection was mainly due to concerns about the leak of sensitive data. Apparently, China’s Cyberspace Administration has asked Didi to work out specific details, subject to government approval. Proposals under consideration include direct privatization or float of shares in Hong Kong followed by delisting of the United States Unsurprisingly, this would have repercussions. If he goes ahead, it will likely be at least the IPO price of $ 14. As a “lower bid so soon after the initial June public offering could provoke lawsuits or shareholder resistance,” the Bloomberg report added. However, “If there is a secondary listing in Hong Kong, the IPO price would likely be a reduction from the US share price of $ 8.11 at the close on Wednesday.” Needless to say, any headwinds from this region will inevitably lead to lower prices. Whether it’s Bitcoin or in this case, Didi. Actions in SoftBank Group Corp., the largest minority shareholder of Didis, slipped more more than 5% in Tokyo. Even so, either of the aforementioned options will deal a severe blow to a transit giant that has achieved the largest IPO in the United States by a Chinese company since. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.s in 2014. However, it was not the first of its kind. Earlier in July, said regulators spear several surveys on the same company. It included an unprecedented series of sanctions. Many would say that the measures taken by Beijing against Didi were particularly harsh. Consider this, last year in December, Didi saw his customers make payments for the Didi bike using the digital Yuan. The news came after a strategic cooperation partnership with the People’s Bank of China Digital Research Institute. Regardless of these arguments, the Chinese cyberspace administration viewed Didis’ IPO decision as a challenge to central government authority.

