Stores open early as consumers shop for gifts

The second Black Friday of the pandemic is officially underway.

After weeks of early sales, Friday marks the official shopping day Americans expect to get good deals every year.

Like last year, more retailers remained closed for Thanksgivingthat in recent years in the midst of the pandemic and opened early Friday.

At 5 a.m., Walmart, Best Buy, Kohl’s, Old Navy, JCPenney, and Dick’s Sporting Goods opened. Macy’s and Bed Bath & Beyond followed at 6 a.m. before Target and GameStop opened at 7 a.m. Hours may vary depending on location. (See the full list of Black Friday store hours here.)

More shoppers are expected to shop in stores on Friday than last year, which was considered the quietest Black Friday in 20 years.

Black Friday 2021 offers:The Absolute Best Deals This Black Friday From Walmart, Target, Best Buy & More: Live Updates

Black Friday 2021 store opening hours:When Walmart, Target, Best Buy, Costco, and more stores open on Friday

Walmart is one of the only stores to offer shoppers new deals, which weren’t available in stores until Friday. The retail giant’s sale began online on Monday.

Shoppers line up before stores open

Despite the extended Black Friday sales, shoppers were still lining up early in stores across the country.

At a Walmart in Coral Springs, Florida, more than 100 shoppers line up before the doors open.

There were queues at some stores across the country with shoppers lining up in the cold.

In St. Matthews, Ky. Near Louisville, 60 people lined up to shop for Black Friday deals at Best Buy before the store opened with temperatures in the 30s, the Louisville Courier-Journal reported. , a member of the USA TODAY network.

In Anderson, South Carolina, shoppers lined up before Walmart opened. Some arrived at 1:30 a.m. before the doors opened at 5 a.m. and some camped out for Target’s 7 a.m. opening. Cars filled the parking lots for Kohl’s and Home Goods. Buyers also visited JC Penny and lined up for Best Buy, according to Anderson Independent Mail, which is part of the USA TODAY Network.

And at a Kohl’s in Springfield, Ill., About 30 people lined up when the store opened, as the temperature hovered around 18 degrees, according to the State-Journal Register, which is also part of the USA TODAY Network. .

In Edmond, Oklahoma, buyers lined up at Academy Sports + Outdoorshours ahead of opening to ensure they were able to close deals on specific items such as a thermal sight, the Oklahoman reported. , a newspaper from the USA TODAY Network.

GameStop Black Friday Deals: PS5 Packs

There were also a few lines on Thanksgiving. While some stores were open for the holidays, many GameStop stores opened and sold one of the most requested holiday gifts, the PlayStation 5.

Many retailers, including Walmart, sell the PS5 and Xbox Series X online, but GameStop had consoles available as part of its Black Friday sale in stores.

During a GameStop in Coral Springs, Florida on Thursday, a sign on the door said the location had 11 PS5 packs available when the store opened at 5 p.m. membership and three games.

Nick Reed arrived at the store around 2 a.m. on Thanksgiving morning and was the first in line. Reed, of Coral Springs, said he’s been trying to get the latest console from Sony since last year.

I could have gotten here around 5 a.m. and still have been the first one, Reed said.

Alessio Sincore, from Tamarac, Fla., Arrived at GameStop at 6:30 a.m. Thursday after missing the PS5 in online sales at Best Buy and Walmart. He said it was the first time he’s been lining up for a Black Friday sale and he expected to see bigger crowds like on TV.

Black Friday has changed over the years

For years, Thanksgiving and Black Friday have officially kicked off the holiday shopping season and the time of year when shoppers focus on holiday spending.

The pandemic ended what the increase in online shopping had started to curtail years earlier – door-to-door in-store only.

For years, Black Friday has lost its importance. Since 2011, stores have kicked off the holiday shopping season by opening their doors on Thanksgiving to compete with Amazon and other growing online threats. But the change simply cannibalized Black Friday sales. The buying windfall was further diluted as stores began to market Black Friday sales throughout the week and then later in the month.

Best Walmart Black Friday Deals:Save on Nintendo, Apple, Instant Pot, Samsung TVs, DNA testing and more

Samsung Black Friday Deals:Save on Galaxy, TVs, Phones and more

Buyers will find higher prices this Black Friday, less discounts

According to Aurélien Duthoit, senior sector advisor at Allianz Research, buyers are expected to pay on average between 5 and 17% more for toys, clothing, appliances, televisions and other purchases on Black Friday this year compared to last year. .

TVs will experience the highest price spikes on average, up 17% from a year ago, according to the research firm. This is because all available discounts will be applied to products that are already expensive.

Such frustrations could silence the supposedly record-breaking holiday season sales.

The National Retail Federation, the country’s largest retail group, predicts that holiday sales will increase between 8.5% and 10.5% from the holiday period of 2020, when shoppers stuck early pandemic, spent their money on pajamas and household items mostly online. Holiday sales increased 8.2% in 2020.

Is Black Friday Worth It? :Here’s how to save, when to buy deals, and maybe score a PS5

Target announces Cyber ​​Monday sale

Black Friday hours, Target announced that it will have a two-day Cyber ​​Deals sale which will work online and in the store’s mobile app on Sunday and Monday, which is Cyber ​​Monday.

Target said the online sale includes deep discounts on seasonal must-haves, including furniture, bedding and bath, clothing and beauty.

The retailer also announced its “Holiday Best” offers through Dec. 4 in-store and online.

Objective of Black Friday 2021:Here Are Deals Too Big To Miss: Save on KitchenAid, Apple, Samsung

Cyber ​​Monday 2021 target:Target unveils Cyber ​​Monday sale with two days of online offers and “Holiday Best” sale

Best days for shopping until Cyber ​​Monday

According to Adobe Analytics, Black Friday has the biggest discounts on furniture, bedding, tools, and home improvement items. Other offers to watch this weekend:

Saturday, which is Small Business Saturday, is a good day for discounts on electronics and appliances.

Sunday for clothing and sporting goods

Cyber ​​Monday is expected to deliver the biggest price drops on TVs.

This story will be updated.

Contributor: Associated Press; Steven Spearie, State-Journal Register; The Oklahoman; Anderson Independent Mail; Louisville Courier-Journal.

Follow USA TODAY reporter Kelly Tyko on Twitter:@KellyTyko.For shopping news, tips and deals, join us onour Facebook Shopping Ninjas group.