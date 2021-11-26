Business
Nova Scotia opens COVID-19 vaccine reservations to 5-11 year olds
Nova Scotia has opened reservations for COVID-19 vaccines for children aged five to 11.
Appointments for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine were available through the vaccine reservation site from Friday morning.
Vaccine appointments must be madein lineor by phone at 1-833-797-7772.
Children between the ages of five and 11 in Nova Scotia will be able to start getting the COVID-19 vaccine on December 2.
Reservations will be open to the entire new age group, ie a population of around 65,000 people.
Pharmacy-administered vaccine, IWK
Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health, Dr Robert Strang, told a news conference on Wednesday that the first shipments of vaccines for children will be delivered to the province this week.
Health Canada approved Pfizer-BioNTech’s vaccine for children 5 to 11 years old on November 19. The province has already announced that vaccines for childrenwill be delivered to the pharmacy. The IWK Health Center will also administer the injections.
Strang said Nova Scotia has the capacity to give the first doses to all children between the ages of five and 11 who want them before Christmas.
“Make the COVID-19 vaccine a priority”
Children aged 5 to 11 will be considered fully immunized 14 days after their second dose. Strang said a minimum of eight weeks between doses is recommended.
If a child turns 12 between the first and second dose, the second dose will be the adult dose, Strang said.
He said children under 12 should not receive other vaccines at the same time as the COVID-19 vaccine, but should instead be allowed 14 days between the COVID-19 vaccine and another vaccine.
“If you have to make a choice, make the COVID-19 vaccine a priority,” Strang said.
Those 12 years and older can receive a dose of COVID-19 at the same time as another vaccine.
The vaccine could be approved for babies and toddlers in the new year
Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada’s chief public health officer, said Thursday that COVID-19 vaccines for babies and toddlers could be approved early in the new year, depending on how clinical trials are conducted.
Pfizer-BioNTech conducts clinical trials for people aged six months to just under five years of age. Modernais is awaiting Health Canada approval for its COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 6 to 11 and is also in the process of recruiting younger children for a clinical trial.
“I can’t tell you exactly when these results will be available,” Tam said of the testing. “It depends on how many people they recruit and how fast the trials are going. But I think this is all well underway.”
The dose of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 is one third of the adult dose.
