The stock market’s fear gauge is skyrocketing and this could indicate that investors are bracing for a ‘difficult 2022’ if it closes above this key level





Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on March 18, 202 Spencer Platt / Getty Images Concerns over a new variant of COVID-19 pushed Wall Street’s fear gauge up to 51% on Friday.

The surge in volatility could signal the end of the low volatility regime of 2021, according to Fairlead Strategies.

This is the level the VIX needs to close above to signal a “difficult 2022” for the stock market. U.S. stocks plunged on Friday as Wall Street’s fear gauge soared as concerns over a highly mutated variant of COVID-19 spilled into the markets. The Cboe Volatility Index, known as the VIX, is a measure of the level of investor fear. It jumped 51% on Friday to a high of 28.02, alongside an 800 point drop in the Dow Jones Industrial Average. Fairlead strategies’ Katie Stockton believes the surge in volatility on Friday could signal the end of the low volatility regime in 2021 that generated more than 20% gains for the entire market, and the start of a “tougher band in 2022, “according to a Friday Note. This is if the VIX closes above the 25 key level both today and next Friday as the upward movement would be confirmed on a back to back weekly basis. This level represents a key risk threshold and “would suggest that the market entered a high volatility regime after being in a low volatility regime for most of 2021,” Stockton explained. Friday’s move catapulted the VIX well above the 20 level, which is a key threshold watched by quantitative and systematic investment funds which tend to add more leverage when the index drops below. 20. This leverage is likely to be withdrawn on Friday as off-trade risk affects everything from airline stocks to the energy sector. On the flip side, household stocks popular with growth investors like Ark Invest’s Cathie Wood surged on Friday, led by names like Zoom Video, Peloton and Teladoc. Despite the strong move in stocks on Friday, Stockton would not react quickly during the shortened trading day after Thanksgiving, with markets closing at 1pm. “The pullback comes at a time when many market players are absent, contributing to low volume and high volatility. The momentum has weakened enough to give us a break, but we would not be responsive today. hui, instead expecting a return to normal volumes next week, ”Stockton said. The VIX reduced its earlier gains and traded around 25.44 on Friday morning. Market insider

