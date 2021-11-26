Want a 24% increase in retirement? Here’s how to get it





Many older people worry about not having enough money to pay their bills in retirement – and that includes those who manage to build a nest egg during their working years. If you are worried that your savings may be insufficient, then it is worth doing all you can to get more retirement income. And if you play your cards right, you could end up with a pretty impressive 24% increase for your retirement years. It’s about claiming social security strategically You will probably be entitled to receive social security during retirement. And believe it or not, you have the potential to increase your profits by 24%. All you have to do is not claim them until you’re 70. You are in fact allowed to start collecting social security from the age of 62. But depositing at that age will result in a reduction in lifetime benefits as you are not entitled to your full monthly benefit (which is calculated based on your income) until you reach full retirement age ( FRA). FRA is a little different for everyone. Here’s what yours looks like, depending on your date of birth: year of birth Full retirement age 1943-1954 66 1955 66 and 2 months 1956 66 and 4 months 1957 66 and 6 months 1958 66 and 8 months 1959 66 and 10 months 1960 or later 67 For each year that you delay your social security declaration after the FRA, your benefits increase by 8%. Once you are 70, you no longer get credit for delaying the deposit. But if your FRA is 67 and you claim your benefits at 70, you’ll give them a 24% boost. And that boost will then be yours for the rest of your retirement. Of course, in order to qualify for Social Security at age 70, you may need to change some of your retirement plans. If your intention was to leave the workforce at 67, for example, you may not be able to do so without having access to a Social Security check every month. So you may need to work longer than expected or at least take a part-time job after quitting your career. But if you want the financial security that comes with a 24% increase for the rest of your life, then delaying benefits makes perfect sense, as does sacrificing to make it happen. Remember that the money you withdraw from your savings in retirement is not guaranteed to grow or last. But if you give up claiming social security, this 8% annual increase is guaranteed. And it can provide the peace of mind you need to get the most out of your retirement years. Of course, for some people, delaying Social Security is not possible. If health issues force you to quit your job sooner, you may need to register for your FRA benefits or even earlier. But it’s worth considering suspending Social Security beyond FRA – if not up to 70, at least until an age that gives your benefits a big boost and makes you feel better. at the idea of ​​no longer having a working wage.

