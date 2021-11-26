Here’s what to know November 26, 2021

DETROIT Michigan reported 17,003 new cases of COVID-19 and 280 virus-related deaths on Wednesday – an average of 8,501.5 cases over a two-day period.

Of the 280 deaths announced Wednesday, 143 were identified during a review of the files.

To note: The state will not release new COVID data on Friday, November 26 due to the Thanksgiving holiday. The next data update is expected on Monday, November 29.

Wednesday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 1,276,264, including 23,595 deaths. Those numbers are up from 1,259,261 cases and 23,315 deaths on Monday.

The tests increased to around 40,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with a positive rate of 7 days to 17.94% Wednesday – an increase compared to last week. Hospitalizations have been increasing for several weeks.

The state 7-day moving average for daily cases was 7 427Wednesday. The 7 days the average death was 77 Wednesday. The states death rate is 1.9%. The state is also reporting active cases, which were listed at 176,100 as of Wednesday.

Michigan reported more … than 10.5 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Wednesday, with 70.9% of 16+ residents have received at least one dose during 61.5% of 16+ residents are considered fully vaccinated.

According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 48 million cases have been reported in the United States, with more than 775,600 deaths reported by the virus. Overall, more than 7.5 billion doses of vaccines were administered, of which more than 452 million doses in the United States only.

In the world, more than 259 million people have been confirmed infected and more than 5 million died, according to Johns Hopkins University. The real numbers are certainly much higher, due to the limited testing, the different ways nations count the dead, and the deliberate underreporting of some governments.

Coronavirus headlines:

Trends in COVID cases and deaths by Michigan County

SEEN: Tracking Coronavirus Cases and Outbreaks in Michigan Schools

7 takeaways from experts Metro Detroit’s COVID update: I consider this our 4th push

A Beaumont Health the expert provided a worrying update on COVID and hospital trends in the Detroit metro area, calling it the fourth push and sharing three reasons he thinks the numbers are on the rise again.

Nick Gilpin, infectious disease physician and medical director of infection prevention for Beaumont Health, hosted a virtual briefing on November 11 to discuss what he sees in Detroit Metro.

Find out more here.

Where to find COVID-19 vaccines for children

Parents are figuring out where to get their young children vaccinated against COVID-19 after the CDC gave its final green light to adolescent doses of Pfizer in children aged 5 to 11.

Doses should be available at your local pharmacies, doctor’s offices, hospitals, and clinics now or very soon. Like COVID-19 vaccines for adults, they are free.

EXPLAINER: What you need to know about vaccines for children aged 5 to 11

We are tracking all the information we get on available clinics and doses for children ages 5-11 in the live updates blog here.

Data shows Michigan schools without mask warrants have seen 62% more spread of coronavirus

As the number of COVID cases continues to rise in Michigan, new data reveals that school mask warrants appear to be working to slow the spread of the virus.

It is one of the most controversial issues, if not the most, within the pandemic – mask warrants, especially in schools. Anger and frustration overflowed inside, outside and at board meetings. But new data supports the use of masks in schools.

See the data here.

Michigan adopts new definition of COVID outbreak in schools, raising threshold

Michigan health officials are adopting a new definition of COVID-19 outbreaks in schools that raises the threshold from two to three school-associated cases.

Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) gets such definition of the Council of State and territorial epidemiologists – see it here. The new definition changes the threshold to at least three cases within a group, compared to two previously.

Read more here.

Flu expected to circulate more this year due to fewer COVID precautions

While Coronavirus pandemic precautions helped ward off the flu last year, experts fear we may not be so lucky this year.

Precautions and restrictions designed to prevent the spread of COVID-19 also helped prevent the spread of influenza, a respiratory illness caused by influenza viruses, during the 2020 influenza season. health experts feared the United States was experiencing a double outbreak with COVID and the flu, but that did not happen, likely due to a combination of mask wear, social distancing, shutdown of most schools and overall reduced travel.

But this year, many of those precautions and restrictions are no longer in effect, and the flu is expected to circulate more widely.

Find out more here.

Detroit opens schedule for third dose of COVID vaccination

Detroit has opened the schedule for residents with weakened immune systems to receive a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccination.

Residents must have been fully immunized for at least six months and have a weakened immune system to make an appointment for a third dose.

The third doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which have been approved by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, will be offered at the drive-thru of the TCF Center to people with an appointment.

Read more here.

CDC recommends that vaccinated people wear masks in schools and some indoor environments

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) now recommends that even vaccinated people wear masks indoors in parts of the United States where the coronavirus is on the rise.

The CDC cited new information on Tuesday, July 27, about the ability of the delta variant to spread among those vaccinated. The CDC has also recommended indoor masks for all teachers, staff, students and visitors to schools, regardless of their immunization status.

The CDC said that in the United States, most new infections have been in unvaccinated people. But breakthrough infections, which usually cause milder illness, can occur in people who are vaccinated.

Find out more here.

Michigan COVID-19 cases reported daily since November 1:

November 1 – 3,105 new cases

November 2 – 4,882 new cases

November 3 – 4,882 new cases

November 4 – 5,047 new cases

November 5 – 5,047 new cases

November 6 – 2,970 new cases

November 7 – 2,971 new cases

November 8 – 2,971 new cases

November 9 – 3,142 new cases

November 10 – 3,141 new cases

November 11 – 7,939 new cases

November 12 – 7,939 new cases

November 13 – 7,011 new cases

November 14 – 7,011 new cases

November 15 – 7,012 new cases

November 16 – 7,281 new cases

November 17 – 7,280 new cases

November 18 – 8,990 new cases

November 19 – 8,990 new cases

November 20 – 5,669 new cases

November 21 – 5,669 new cases

November 22 – 5,670 new cases

November 23 – 8,502 new cases

November 24 – 8,501 new cases

Michigan COVID-19 has reported deaths daily since October 13:

November 1 – 22 new deaths (29 in the last two days according to civil registers)

November 2 – 68 new deaths

November 3 – 69 new deaths (75 of the last two days according to the civil registers)

November 4 – 45 new deaths

November 5 – 45 new deaths (48 in the last two days according to civil registers)

November 6 – 15 new deaths

November 7 – 16 new deaths

November 8 – 16 new deaths (21 in the last three days according to civil registers)

November 9 – 81 new deaths

November 10 – 82 new deaths (88 in the last two days according to civil registers)

November 11 – 41 new deaths

November 12 – 42 new deaths (43 in the last two days according to civil registers)

November 13 – 31 new deaths

November 14 – 32 new deaths (27 in the last two days according to the civil registers)

November 15 – 32 new deaths

November 16 – 121 new deaths

November 17 – 121 new deaths

November 18 – 64 new deaths

November 19 – 64 new deaths (71 in the last two days according to civil registers)

November 20 – 27 new deaths

November 21 – 28 new deaths

November 22 – 28 new deaths (32 in the last three days according to civil registers)

November 23 – 140 new deaths

November 24 – 140 new deaths (143 of the last two days according to the civil registers)

