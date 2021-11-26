Inventories and the drop in oil amid a new variant of the coronavirus





Mr Lerner argued that the sale was not overdone given the heights at which the shares traded. We’re not making any changes to our investment directions at this point, he wrote, adding that consumers and businesses are now much better able to deal with virus restrictions. West Texas Intermediate oil futures, the benchmark for U.S. crude, fell more than 13% to $ 68.04 a barrel, the lowest since early September. The price of oil has been particularly sensitive to virus restrictions that keep people at home. The drop comes just three days after the United States and five other countries announced a coordinated effort to dip into their national oil stocks, in an attempt to bring down gas prices. Futures on Brent, the European benchmark, fell 11% to around $ 73 a barrel. But Mr Ganesh said UBS expects the price to rise to $ 90 a barrel by March, in part in hopes that fears over further virus restrictions will be temporary. Demand for the relative safety of government bonds surged, pushing their prices up and their yields down. The 10-year US Treasury yield plunged 15 basis points, or 0.15 percentage point, to 1.48%, the largest single-day decline since March 2020. The yield on the German Bund, the European benchmark bond, fell 9 basis points to minus 0.34 percent. Echoing the market swings of the past year, stocks that have thrived under lockdowns and quarantines have risen, including Zoom and Peloton. Companies vulnerable to travel restrictions, like Carnival, the cruise line, and Boeing, the aircraft maker, have fallen. In Asia, the Nikkei 225 in Japan closed down 2.5% and the Hang Seng index in Hong Kong was down 2.7%. In Europe, energy stocks led the markets down. The Stoxx Europe 600 index closed down 3.7%. Britain’s FTSE 100 fell 3.6%, while major stock indexes in France and Spain fell around 5%.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/11/26/world/covid-variant-stock-market-oil-prices.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos