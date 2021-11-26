The US stock market suffers from a horrendous Black Friday sell-off. Here are the biggest losers (and winners).

Connect with us

Wall Street shares fell sharply on Black Friday, as investors reacted to new travel bans resulting from the discovery in South Africa of a new variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA,
-2.53%,
the S&P 500 SPX index,
-2.27%
and the Nasdaq Composite COMP,
-2.23%
were all down at least 2% for the day, the main American shopping day known as Black Friday, during which retailers are traditionally seen as entering the dark of the year.

Looking under the hood, the damage was widespread.

Energy values

The energy sector of the S&P 500 SP500.10,
-4.04%
closed by 4% because XLE crude oil prices,
-4.02%
trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange saw double-digit percentage declines.

The Energy Select Sector SPDR XLE fund,
-4.02%
was down 4%. The fund was dominated by declines in APA Corp. APA,
-8.28%,
Occidental Petroleum OXY,
-7.22%,
Devon Energy Corp. DVN,
-5.30%
and Marathon Oil Corp. MRO,
-6.71%.

Finance

Financials was the second worst Black Friday performance among the 11 sectors of the S&P 500 SPX index,
-2.27%,
pulled down by lower yields on Treasury bills, notably the 10-year Treasury bill TMUBMUSD10Y,
1.479%.

The financial sector of the S&P 500 SP500.40,
-3.27%
was down 3.3%. The financial sector Select SPDR ETF XLF,
-3.32%,
which tracks the sector index, was dragged down by declines in American Express Co. AXP,
-8.62%,
Comerica Inc. CMA,
-5.80%,
HBAN Huntington Bancshares Inc.,
-5.99%,
Wells Fargo & Co. WFC,
-5.61%
and Invesco IVZ,
-5.24%.

Drug stocks

Drugmakers have grown, with shares of Moderna MRNA,
+ 20.57%,
which makes one of the most widely administered COVID vaccines, skyrocketing by more than 20%. PfizerPFE shares rose 6%.

However, these gains did not give much of a boost to funds linked to pharmaceuticals, notably Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF PJP,
-1.59%,
which ended up down 1.6%; iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF IHE,
+ 0.20%,
up only 0.2% on the day; and SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF XPH,
-1.94%,
down 1.9%.

Travel-related actions

The popular US airline-linked exchange-traded fund Global JETS, which has become a good indicator of market sentiment on the progression of pandemic-related restrictions and towards the economic recovery, closed 7.2%.

Aircraft Manufacturer Boeing Co. BA,
-5.41%
down 5%, and Southwest Airlines LUV,
-4.32%
the stock was more than 4% lower. American Airlines AAL Shares,
-8.79%
collapsed more sharply, losing 8.8%. Meanwhile, Expedia is sharing EXPE,
-9.48%
were down 9.5% and United Airlines UAL,
-9.57%
traded almost 10%.

A separate exchange-traded fund that is sometimes used to represent optimism about business changes related to COVID restrictions, the ETFMG Travel Tech ETF AWAY,
-6.44%,
was down 6.4% on Friday.

Home business

However, a number of household stocks outperformed the market as a whole. Zoom Video Communications Inc. ZM videoconferencing company,
+ 5.72%
grew 5.7%, while streaming giant Netflix NFLX,
+1.12%
gained 1.1%.

ETF Direxion Work From Home, WFH,
-1.22%
lost 1.2%. Decline of Avaya Holdings Corp. AVYA,
-5.25%,
Xerox Holdings Corp. XRX,
-4.65%
and Progress Software Corp. PRGS,
-3.86%
were the worst performers in the ETF.

Crypto

Crypto prices were also taking him on the chin.

Bitcoin BTCUSD,
-7.59%
was down 5% in the past 24 hours, trading at $ 54,840 at noon Friday on CoinDesk. The cryptocurrency is down more than 20% from its all-time high of $ 68,990 on November 10, meeting a common criterion for a bear market in an asset.

To verify: Major Cryptocurrencies Tumble Amid Concerns Over New Variant Of Coronavirus

The dollar

Meanwhile, the US dollar was down 0.7% on the session, as measured by the ICE US Dollar DXY index,
-0.79%,
Pulling it down for almost a 16 month high.

