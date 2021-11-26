Dow Jones Falls More Than 2% As New Virus Variant Scares Investors





Travel, banking and energy stocks lead to declines

Pfizer hits record

Dow sees worst day since October 2020

Indices fall: Dow 2.5%, S&P 1.8%, Nasdaq 1.4% Nov. 26 (Reuters) – The Dow Jones lowered major Wall Street indices on Friday, with travel, banking and commodities stocks bearing the brunt of a selloff triggered by discovery of a new variant of the coronavirus possibly vaccine resistant. Cruise operators Carnival Corp (CCL.N), Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL.N) and Norwegian Cruise Line have plunged more than 9% each, while shares of United Airlines (UAL.O), Delta Air Lines ( DAL.N) and American Airlines (AAL.O) fell almost 10%. Ten of S&P’s top 11 sectors fell early in the session, with energy (.SPNY) slipping 6.3%, followed by financials (.SPSY) and industrials (.SPLRCI). Register now for FREE and unlimited access to reuters.com Register now The Russell 2000 small cap index (.RUT) focused on the domestic market fell 3.6% to its lowest level in more than four weeks. The S&P 500 Banks Index (.SPXBK) plunged 5.1% as investors reduced bets on faster hikes in US interest rates. Global stock markets sold off strongly after reports the new variant was detected in South Africa, with scientists claiming it has an unusual combination of mutations, may be able to evade immune responses and could be more transmissible. The European Union, Britain and India were among the places to announce tighter border controls. A senior US infectious disease official said a ban on flights from southern Africa was a possibility. Read more “The stocks are reacting negatively because it is not known at this point to what extent the vaccines will be effective against the new strain, and therefore this increases the risk of further blockages which lead to an economic blow,” said Peter Garnry, head of the equity strategy at Banque Saxo. As of 10:06 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) was down 906.49 points, or 2.53%, to 34,897.89, following its worst day since late October 2020. A sign indicating Wall Street is visible in front of the New York Stock Exchange in Manhattan, New York, United States on December 28, 2016. REUTERS / Andrew Kelly Read more The S&P 500 (.SPX) was down 86.05 points, or 1.83%, to 4,615.41 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) was down 214.71 points, or 1.36%, at 15,630.52. The CBOE Volatility Index (.VIX), commonly known as the Wall Street fear indicator, hit its highest level since September 20. High inflation in the United States, coupled with strong economic data and the re-appointment of Jerome Powell as Fed chairman by President Joe Biden, had prompted market participants to increase their bets on the first rate hikes. interest next year, pushing US stocks down from their all-time highs this week. “(New Variants) appears to be a great catalyst adding some negativity in an already overvalued market looking for a reason to take a break,” said Jeff Carbone, Managing Partner at Cornerstone Wealth. “Stay-at-home” names such as Netflix Inc (NFLX.O), Peloton Interactive (PTON.O) and Zoom Video Communications (ZM.O) jumped 1.3% to 8.4%. The defensive health sector (.SPXHC) outperformed, supported by vaccine manufacturers including Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) and its partner BioNTech SE as well as Moderna Inc (MRNA.O) which climbed between 7.3% and 21.9%. Trading volumes are expected to be low during the short trading session as markets close at 1 p.m. ET, one day after the Thanksgiving holiday. Falling issues outnumbered advances for a 7.68-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 5.17-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq. The S&P Index recorded six new 52-week highs and 19 new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 12 new highs and 203 new lows. Register now for FREE and unlimited access to reuters.com Register now Reporting by Medha Singh, Devik Jain, Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

