Stocks and oil prices fall as world responds to novel variant of omicron coronavirusExBulletin

Richard Drew / AP Stock markets around the world fell on Friday after scientists in South Africa identified a new, rapidly spreading variant of the coronavirus, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average recording its largest single-day drop of the year. At one point, the Dow Jones fell more than 1,000 points before recovering slightly to close 905 points, or about 2.5%, for the session. Oil prices fell more than 10%, their biggest day-long drop since the start of the pandemic. Virologists are rushing to learn more about the variant of the virus that causes COVID-19 that has been first identified in Botswana, and which quickly outperforms other versions of the virus in the region of South Africa that includes Johannesburg. The United States has said it will restrict travelers from South Africa and seven other countries from Monday. It has joined at least 10 other countries restricting travel from the region, including Belgium, Britain, France, Germany, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malta, the Netherlands, the Philippines and Singapore, The New York Times reported. The variant, currently wording B.1.1.529, could have had well more mutations than those displayed by the delta variant, which became the dominant variant in most parts of the world over the summer. It is not yet known whether the mutations make this variant more infectious or if it causes more serious disease, but researchers say the high number of “spike protein” mutations focusing a body’s immune response can make it more able to overcome the body’s defenses. Despite the spread of this variant, the number of COVID-19 cases in South Africa is still well below the delta surge at the start of the year. But the numbers are starting to rise again. The European Commission has recommended its members block travel from countries where the variant has been found, with Belgium reporting a case, according to at the BBC. The broadcaster said that in addition to Botswana and South Africa, cases have also emerged in Hong Kong and Israel. The World Health Organization called an emergency meeting on Friday, during which it called named the new variant omicron, after the 15th letter of the Greek alphabet, and referred to it as a “variant of concern”. “This news puts the hand brake on the markets,” said Peter Rutter, head of equities at Royal London Asset Management. Reuters. “There is a huge range of outcomes that can happen. We could have serious lockdowns or we won’t get any lockdowns and a booming economy,” Rutter said. “The very fact that we don’t know is what concerns the market.” The Nasdaq and S&P 500 were also down more than 2% on Friday, as US markets closed early for the holidays. Even after the global sell-off, US equity markets remain in positive territory for the year. The Dow Jones is up more than 15% since the start of 2021, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq are both up more than 20%.

