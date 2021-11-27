Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange





TORONTO – Some of the most active companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Friday: Toronto Stock Exchange (21,125.90, down 487.29 points.) Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX: SU). Energy. Down $ 2.20, or 6.47 percent, to $ 31.82 on 19.7 million shares. Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE). Energy. Down 91 cents, or 5.51 percent, to $ 15.61 on 14.5 million shares. IShares S & P / TSX Capped Energy Index ETF. (TSX: XEG). Down 65 cents, or 5.89%, to $ 10.39 on 11.6 million shares. Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX: BTE). Energy. Down 39 cents, or 9.31%, to $ 3.80 on 9.5 million shares. Air Canada (TSX: AC). Industrialists. Down $ 2.08, or 8.92%, to $ 21.24 on 9.2 million shares. Manulife Financial Corporation (TSX: MFC). Financial. Down 78 cents, or 3.13 percent, to $ 24.15 on 8.7 million shares. Companies in the news: Rogers Communications Inc. (TSX: RCI.B). Down 94 cents or 1.58 percent to $ 58.65 Rogers Communications Inc. has used the final day of CRTC hearings examining its proposed Shaw Communications Inc. takeover to dismiss criticism from its main rivals , while offering certain concessions to independent producers and distributors. Ted Woodhead, senior vice president of regulatory affairs at Rogers, said Friday that Bell Canada’s parent company BCE Inc. and Telus Corp. spoke in their personal interest rather than the public interest when they raised concerns about how big Rogers would be if the deal went through. . Woodhead said the combined company would lead to stronger competition in Western Canada and that there were more regulatory safeguards in place than there were in 2012, when the CRTC forced concessions to Bell before. to approve its purchase of Astral Media. He noted that Bell was also in talks to buy Shaws’ assets, which would have allowed BCE to achieve the same scale that Rogers is seeking with the deal. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. (TSX: CP). Down $ 2.90 or 3.06 percent to $ 91.82. Mexican regulators have agreed to the agreement of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. to buy the US Kansas City Southern Railway. The railways say the deal has received approval from Mexico’s Federal Economic Competition Commission and the Mexican Federal Institute of Telecommunications. Calgary-based Canadian Pacific has agreed to buy KCS in a deal valued at US $ 31 billion, including the assumption of US $ 3.8 billion in debt. The shareholders of CP and KCS are expected to vote on the proposed transaction on December 8 and 10, 2021, respectively. Canadian Pacific expects the US Surface Transportation Board’s review of the deal to be completed in the fourth quarter of next year. The US regulator has already approved the use of a voting trust for the transaction that allows KCS shareholders to receive payment after shareholders of both companies approve the deal but before it receives approval. final. This report by The Canadian Press was first published on November 26, 2021.

