Oil price drops 10% in steepest one-day drop since pandemic days | Oil





Global oil prices plunged more than 10% in the biggest one-day drop since April last year after a new variant of Covid-19 raised fears in the market of further travel restrictions global markets that could derail the recovery of the oil markets. The most disturbing new variant of Covid-19 dropped the price of Brent crude by $ 8.77, or 10.7%, to $ 73.45 a barrel on Friday afternoon after countries in Europe and Asia imposed immediate travel restrictions to guard against the spread of the B 1.1.529 variant identified in several African countries. The price of US oil per barrel plunged more than $ 9.12, or 11.6%, to $ 69.27 in one of the steepest declines since the shutdown of global economies and severe travel restrictions in April 2020 caused oil prices to turn negative for the first time in the United States. . The new variant has multiple mutations in its spike protein which, according to fears, could allow it to evade the immune response induced by existing vaccines. Following its identification earlier this week, the British government announced Thursday evening that it was putting six Southern African countries back on the red list for travel to England, with British travelers returning from those places from 4 a.m. on Sunday in front of be quarantined. Meanwhile, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the EU was also aiming to stop air travel from the region. Sign up for the daily Business Today email or follow Guardian Business on Twitter at @BusinessDesk B.1.1.529 threatens to reverse oil market gains in recent months as travel and economic activity has started to recover from a series of coronavirus lockdowns around the world. The sudden drop in global oil prices also wiped out the value of the UK’s largest listed oil and gas companies. Oil giant Royal Dutch Shell fell 5.5% by mid-morning on Friday, while BP plummeted 6.7%. Russ Mold, chief investment officer at AJ Bell, said: The drop in the price of oil is how the markets say they are worried about a reduction in economic activity Markets are clearly speculating that a spread The rapid pace of a more brutal Covid strain could once again derail the global economy. The drop in oil prices follows efforts by some of the world’s largest energy consumers to cool rapidly rising price markets earlier this month over fears they could fuel a rise in the price of oil. inflation and an accessibility crisis for households. A US-led group of countries, including the UK, have agreed to release millions of barrels of oil from their strategic reserves to help ease supply issues in the market after increased demand since the start of the reopening of economies. The emergence of a new variant is also likely to cloud negotiations scheduled for December 2 between the OPEC oil cartel and its allies, where the plan was to discuss whether to adjust the proposal to increase. producing 400,000 barrels per day in January and beyond.

