A colder November for Indian stock markets
The Black Friday pun played out several times throughout the trading day today, as stocks across the board saw sell-off and major Indian stock indexes lost nearly 3%.
While not a huge reduction in and of itself, especially for a market up nearly 20% this year, November showed nervousness. Over the month, the Sensex and the Nifty are now down nearly 7% each.
Some other key red flags appear, in particular volatility and volume. In a single trading session, the India VIX Index or Volatility Index climbed over 17% and many big name stocks like ITC, L&T and Tata Steel came under selling pressure on higher volumes.
There can be endless amounts of data cut to come to the same conclusion as market fatigue. Things don’t move one way anymore and not all actions come together. Several theories have been put forward to explain this change in mood but here are the three most important in my opinion.
Were (still) in the same boat
Financial markets around the world appear to be shaken by the emergence of an identified new variant of the coronavirus. All of Asia closed with cuts of more than 2%, Europe was doing worse in trade.
Scientists believe that the variant, called B.1.1.529, contains an extremely high number of mutations, which could help it evade the body’s immune response. This has led to a barrage of travel restrictions and new concerns about the economic impact that a new wave of infections could bring.
It is argued that Indian markets have held up even as our own country was hit by a second wave in March and April of this year, but there is a difference. India was alone in its health crisis and the mood in financial markets was still risky. In fact, this year all systems have gone to stocks. Has the market been overheated? Certainly. Did the rise in several stocks contradict the logic? Absoutely. So whether you attribute it to a new strain of COVID-19 or some other reason, fat loss has been the call of the hour.
A look at how the money has moved this month will be a clear enough indicator that conviction is not strong. Until November, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold more than 25,338.63 crore rupees, mostly registering more sales than purchases. In contrast, domestic institutional investors (DII) bought shares. They net bought Rs 18,304.52 crore this month and that is clearly not enough to absorb the selling pressure from foreign funds.
If the mood for global equities turns increasingly sour, markets like India, which have been fueled by a generous flow of funds regime, will see a serious course correction. In the past, corrections and tightening liquidity have been short lived events, so one is reluctant to say that this time around is different. But my feeling is that we are now going to become more and more intertwined with the movements and moods of the global screen. Eyes on the screen, eyes on the money.
Inflation is boring, inflation is a problem
Never the sexiest argument to put on the table when discussing financial markets, however, inflation is now an issue and not just for central banks.
Last week, U.S. government figures revealed headline inflation reached 6.2%, the highest rate in 30 years. Some of their problems are similar to ours, others are different; rising energy costs, stretched supply chains that are not yet fully recovered from COVID-19 and rising wages due to labor shortages are all weighing on the consumer . The Federal Reserve maintains that the causes of this high inflation are transitory. In other words, inflation is expected to gradually decline as the world recovers from the pandemic and supply catches up with demand. Just like what our own Reserve Bank said.
But just one glance at the rising food and cooking fuel prices in India will tell you that political pressure is going to intensify in all geographies for governments to do something proactive about it. Rising inflation rates mean central banks are being pushed against the wall to do more on central rates and if mother of all, the Fed decides to blink, a somewhat piecemeal fall in markets could spill over. snow into something much bigger.
It is also a ticking time bomb for companies which have so far reported exceptional quarterly results. This quarter has betrayed some of the pressure on margins due to high inflation, which could worsen.
Banks the weather vane
I have been watching the banks for a few days. I believe they have always been primary indicators of how the market is feeling and are a guide to how the dial is moving. Bankex is down more than 12% in one month. And it’s not just the PSU banks to blame. HDFC Bank is down over 9% this month, ICICI Bank is down over 13%. Either the market senses that a storm is approaching for financials through bad debt, or institutions reduce their holdings in what was a privileged space and buy. Either way, this is not a good sign. So it’s no surprise that Bank Nifty outperformed on the downside today, losing 3.58%.
The week might well be all about all the dramas the crypto world has witnessed, but both markets (crypto and stocks) appear to have an engaged and generally bullish set of participants. As stocks sold off on Friday, many talked about making a shopping list and buying stocks if they were down. Admittedly, buying opportunities have been rare in this market which continues to strengthen. My advice is to keep your list short. I think stocks, within and between sectors, will start to show more divergence in their performance. It’s time to be thorough with your homework and your list; choose stocks and companies that have a real history for them, and not just a commercial dynamic.
Every trader worth his salt knows the truism of year-end selling by foreign institutions. The difference this time will be if a major turnaround in flows is perpetuated by panic rather than profit taking. The Sensex and Nifty closed at the daily low in trading today. It also recorded its worst weekly losses since January. There is turbulence on the screen. Hold on for impact.
