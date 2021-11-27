Chinese Didi reportedly asks to be delisted from US, shares sink

A navigation map on Chinese carpooling giant Didi’s app can be seen on a mobile phone in front of the app’s logo displayed in this illustrative photo taken on July 1, 2021.

GUANGZHOU, China Shares of Chinese Didi fell sharply on Friday after Bloomberg reported that Chinese regulators asked company executives to formulate a plan to delist the United States

Didi shares closed down 2.59% in the US amid a sell-off. Shares of SoftBank in Japan closed 5% lower. SoftBank’s Vision fund held more than 20% of Didi following its listing in the United States.

Bloomberg The report says regulators want Chinese car transport giant Didi to be delisted from the New York Stock Exchange over concerns over the leak of sensitive data. The news agency cited people familiar with the case who asked not to be identified due to the sensitivity of the case.

CNBC was unable to confirm the Bloomberg report. Didi declined to comment on the report when contacted by CNBC.

China’s Cyberspace Administration has asked Didi to work out the details of a delisting that will be subject to government approval, Bloomberg said.

Didi could opt for privatization or listing in Hong Kong after its delisting in the United States, according to the report.

A privatization would be priced at an IPO of $ 14 per share when the company is listed, while a float in Hong Kong would likely be priced below what Didi’s shares were trading at in the United States, according to Bloomberg.