FTSE 100 Slides As Nerves Spread Across Global Stock Markets Over New Omicron Covid Variant

Stock markets around the world slipped on Friday as nervous investors saw their trading screens turn red amid growing fears about the potency of the new variant of Covid-19.

The Omicron variant, also known as B.1.1.529, was first identified in southern Africa but has now been found in various other countries, including Belgium.

The FTSE 100 suffered its worst one-day percentage decline since June 2020, falling 3.64% and dropping the equivalent of $ 72 billion in the index’s value.

Travel agencies and oil companies were the hardest hit, leaving the FTSE 100 down 266.34 points to 7,044.03.

British Airways owner IAG was the biggest casualty, with shares falling 14.8%, taking them to 131.7p, their lowest level in 2021.

Conversely, Ocado climbed to the top of the FTSE, with its shares rising more than 4.5% to 18.29, presumably believing that many more people could decide to stock up to stay home for the holiday season rather than traveling.

In the United States, travel inventories were also hit the hardest, with Southwest Airlines, American Airlines and United Airlines all nursing losses, as well as travel-related peers such as Carnival and Royal Caribbean Cruises.

With a shorter trading day in the United States to mark the Thanksgiving holiday this week (markets close at 1 p.m. EST), the Dow Jones was on the verge of its worst daily drop in over a decade. ‘a year. At the time of this writing, it was down over 2% to 35,048.79, while the S&P 500 was down over 1.7% to 4,619.3.

European and US markets followed the lead of Asian markets, which also collapsed on Friday.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 index fell 2.5% as investors flocked to investments perceived to be safer than stocks, like gold, which jumped $ 25 to $ 1,810.50.

The Japanese yen also rose, as did US government bonds, with the yield on 10-year US Treasuries falling 12 basis points to 1.52%. Yields fall on bonds when buyers raise their prices.

Guy Foster, chief strategist at wealth manager Brewin Dolphin, said very little was known about the new variant, which has caused the most uncertainty in the markets.

That uncertainty was magnified by the calendar falling during the Thanksgiving holiday, he said. Volumes are lower and short-term traders don’t want to carry this kind of risk over the weekend.

The obvious cause for concern is the rate at which it is becoming the dominant strain in South Africa. We don’t know if the vaccine’s effectiveness will be compromised, but with more mutations than previous variants, it is possible.

However, Mr Foster cautioned against panic selling. Any concerns about the uncertainty created by the new strain must be seen against the background of previous changes in the dominant strain occurring alongside lower hospitalization and death rates, he said.

Viruses often evolve to become less virulent. Divesting when volatility increases has always been a bad investment strategy.

Sarah Coles, senior personal finance analyst at Hargeaves Lansdown, echoed the sentiment.

The stock market crash at the start of the pandemic revealed how important it is not to let short-term shocks distract us from our long-term investment plans, she said. They have also shown the enormous value of regular investments at times like this.