Shares suffer worst day in over a year amid fears of new variant of Covid





NEW YORK, NY – Wall Street was in a frenzy on Black Friday as stocks around the world tumbled in the face of a new variant of Covid-19. US stocks plunged on the open and continued to fall, resulting in a terrible day for the stock market and the worst day for the Dow Jones in over a year. Oil prices have also been hit hard. The new variant has been detected in South Africa, Botswana, Hong Kong and Israel, prompting some countries to implement flight bans. Over the summer, the Delta variant scared off consumers and weighed on industries like leisure and hospitality. Now, investors and economists fear that this new variant will do the same. The Dow Jones recorded its worst performance since October 2020, dropping 905 points, or 2.5%. The S&P 500 hadits worst day since February, closing down 2.3%. For the Nasdaq Composite, it was the worst day since September. The index ended down 2.2%. It was a shortened trading session that ended at 1:00 p.m. ET after markets closed Thursday for Thanksgiving. Traditionally, this half-day session is lower in trading volume, which can exacerbate market fluctuations. “The pandemic and the Covid variants remain one of the biggest risks to the markets and are expected to continue to inject volatility over the next year or so,” said Keith Lerner, co-chief investment officer and Chief Market Strategist at Truist Advisory Services, in a note to clients. “It is difficult to say at this stage to what extent this last variant will be sustainable or impactful for the markets,” he added. It may take days or weeks to gauge the severity of the new variant, so Friday’s sell-off might not be an immediate opportunity to pick up cheap stocks, said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA Research. . But not all stocks were beaten. Within the S&P 500, healthcare stocks soared, led by vaccine makers Covid Moderna and Pfizer. Moderna stock closed more than 20% higher, while Pfizer stock rose more than 6%. Apart from equities, other asset classes also suffered on Friday. Oil prices have fallen; U.S. oil futures fell more than 12%, or nearly $ 10, to $ 68.82 per barrel as the stock market closed. The global benchmark Brent fell more than 10% to $ 73.66 a barrel. The US dollar, as measured by the ICE US Dollar Index, which pegs it against its main rivals, was down 0.6% at the close of shares. Cryptocurrencies have also felt the heat, falling across the board. Bitcoin was down more than 8% by early afternoon, according to CoinDesk data. Meanwhile, investors are embarking on safe-haven investments. The 10-year US Treasury bond became more expensive and yields fell more than 0.1 percentage point to 1.51% around the close of the stock market. Gold prices have also jumped.

