Business
Covid developments will reign supreme in the market again in the coming week after Friday’s rout
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, United States, October 14, 2021.
Brendan McDermid | Reuters
Uncertainty over a new emerging strain of coronavirus could continue to scare markets, just as Friday’s jobs report and other data for the week ahead show the economy has strengthened.
Stocks and other risky assets were criticized in the post-Thanksgiving session on Friday over reports of a new variant in South Africa, and investors sought safety in Treasuries. Early reports on the variant show that it may be more transmissible than the Delta variant, and scientists are studying the effectiveness of vaccines against it.
The Dow Jones fell 905 points, or 2.5% on Friday in its worst day since October 2020. The S&P 500 fell 2.3% on Friday to 4,594, giving it a 2.2% drop for the week.
“I think this is going to trump what we are going to see else,” said Peter Boockvar, chief investment officer at Bleakley Advisory Group. “It’s a data-heavy week with ISMs and certainly wages, but I think this new variant is going to freeze behavior until there is more clarity.”
According to Dow Jones, economists expect a strong payroll report on Friday, with 581,000 jobs added, after 531,000 October payrolls. They expect the economy to have shaken off the effects of the downturn linked to the delta variant of Covid, and that growth in the current quarter could be much stronger than in the third quarter.
The Institute of Supply Management’s manufacturing survey is released on Wednesday, and that should be solid as well.
Scott Redler, partner of T3Live.com, said many traders were taken aback in Friday’s shortened session, which is generally positive for the market, and that there are key levels the market needs to maintain over the course of the coming week in order to organize an end-of-year Santa Claus. rally.
“Right now the market has lost some momentum, but it’s not broken. It could very well go and fill up if the S&P 500 50-day moving average holds up next week. very fluid, ”he said.
The 50 Day, at 4,527, is a widely observed momentum indicator, and it is essentially the average close of the last 50 sessions.
The market had already lost momentum last Monday with a bearish reversal, he said.
“On Wednesday, the market absorbed weakness and gave traders a false sense of security, which is normally a nice easy, shortened holiday session on Friday,” Redler said.
Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA, said the S&P 500 typically gained 7% between its October low and year-end, but this year it had already gained more than 9%.
“We’re ahead of the game and have to go through some sort of digestion,” Stovall told CNBC.
The Dow plunged more than 1,000 points in Friday’s session. Riskier assets were even lower, with the Russell 2000 closing at 3.7% on Friday. West Texas Intermediate oil futures plunged more than 12% and bitcoin fell almost 8%. Some investors have started to reverse bets in the futures market that a strong economic rebound and inflationary pressures will kill the Fed sooner than expected.
The 10-year Treasury yield, which is moving in the opposite direction, fell to 1.48% from Wednesday’s high of 1.69%.
Investors will seek advice from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, who will appear before Congress in the coming week with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to discuss the coronavirus and the CARES Act stimulus package. Tuesday there is a hearing before the Senate Banking Committee.
“I think you have to assume that the base case is that the virus remains endemic, and not become a pandemic again,” said Barry Knapp, founder of Ironsides Macroeconomics. The concern is that the variant will spread and slow down activity, hitting supply chains even more. This could stimulate inflation while slowing growth.
Knapp said there are risks to stocks and investors should be cautious about buying the market on the downside.
Knapp said the Fed may end up speeding up its reduction in bond purchases, pushing the timing of potential interest rate hikes forward.
“The problem with trying to buy the market as a whole, and buying tech stocks in particular, is that if you buy now because it’s down a few percent, it bounces back at the end of. the year and then the market sells out, “he said. For this reason, he prefers to dive into cheaper sectors like energy and finance, the worst performing sectors on Friday.
Oil and energy will be in the spotlight next week, as OPEC + meets on Thursday. The United States and other governments have agreed to release oil from their strategic oil reserves in an attempt to lower prices. The United States plans to release 50 million barrels.
OPEC + said it would continue to increase production by 400,000 barrels per month, despite calls from the White House to speed up publication.
Helima Croft, head of global commodities strategy at RBC, told CNBC that there was a chance OPEC would decide to halt its own production increase due to releases from SPR.
“I think we are heading towards the OPEC meeting on Thursday, the question is not just if they are taking a break, but are they potentially going to withdraw barrels due to concerns about this new variant alongside the very great SPR outlet, ”she said.
She said the United States was releasing a record amount of oil. “We’re going to have a lot of barrels in this market because we have these concerns about the new lockdown restrictions from Covid,” she said. “Again, it is too early to say whether governments will pull the trigger on such measures, but the market will be concerned.”
Calendar for the upcoming week
On Monday
10:00 a.m. Pending door-to-door sales
3:00 p.m. New York Fed Chairman John Williams
3:05 p.m. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell delivers opening remarks at the New York Fed event featuring the New York Innovation Center
5:05 p.m. Fed Governor Michelle Bowman
Tuesday
Earnings: Salesforce.com, Box, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, NetApp, Zscaler, Ambarella
9:00 am FHFA house prices
9:00 a.m. Case-Shiller House Prices
9:45 am Chicago PMI
10:00 a.m. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speak to Senate banks on coronavirus and the CARES law
10:00 am Consumer confidence
1:00 p.m. Fed Vice President Richard Clarida and Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester
Wednesday
Earnings: Royal Bank of Canada, PVH, Okta, Five Below, CrowdStrike, Splunk, Snowflake, Synopsys
Vehicle sales
7:00 a.m. Mortgage applications
8:15 am ADP private payroll
10:00 a.m. Powell and Yellen at the House Financial Services Committee
10:00 am Construction expenses
10:00 am ISM manufacturing
10:30 am Williams of the New York Fed
2:00 p.m. Beige book
Thursday
Earnings: Ulta Beauty, Signet Jewelers, Dollar General, Express, Kroger, Toronto Dominion, Imperial Canadian Bank, DocuSign, Assana, Marvell Technology, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, Zumiez, Smith and Wesson
8:30 am Unemployment claims
8:30 a.m. Raphael Bostic, President of the Atlanta Fed
11:30 a.m. Bostic of the Atlanta Fed
1:00 p.m., Vice-President of the Fed, Randal Quarles
Friday
8:30 am Employment report
10:00 am ISM Services
10:00 Factory orders
Sources
2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2021/11/26/covid-developments-to-rule-the-market-once-again-in-the-week-ahead-after-fridays-rout.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]