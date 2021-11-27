Covid developments will reign supreme in the market again in the coming week after Friday’s rout

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, United States, October 14, 2021. Brendan McDermid | Reuters

Uncertainty over a new emerging strain of coronavirus could continue to scare markets, just as Friday’s jobs report and other data for the week ahead show the economy has strengthened. Stocks and other risky assets were criticized in the post-Thanksgiving session on Friday over reports of a new variant in South Africa, and investors sought safety in Treasuries. Early reports on the variant show that it may be more transmissible than the Delta variant, and scientists are studying the effectiveness of vaccines against it. The Dow Jones fell 905 points, or 2.5% on Friday in its worst day since October 2020. The S&P 500 fell 2.3% on Friday to 4,594, giving it a 2.2% drop for the week. “I think this is going to trump what we are going to see else,” said Peter Boockvar, chief investment officer at Bleakley Advisory Group. “It’s a data-heavy week with ISMs and certainly wages, but I think this new variant is going to freeze behavior until there is more clarity.” According to Dow Jones, economists expect a strong payroll report on Friday, with 581,000 jobs added, after 531,000 October payrolls. They expect the economy to have shaken off the effects of the downturn linked to the delta variant of Covid, and that growth in the current quarter could be much stronger than in the third quarter. The Institute of Supply Management’s manufacturing survey is released on Wednesday, and that should be solid as well. Scott Redler, partner of T3Live.com, said many traders were taken aback in Friday’s shortened session, which is generally positive for the market, and that there are key levels the market needs to maintain over the course of the coming week in order to organize an end-of-year Santa Claus. rally. “Right now the market has lost some momentum, but it’s not broken. It could very well go and fill up if the S&P 500 50-day moving average holds up next week. very fluid, ”he said. The 50 Day, at 4,527, is a widely observed momentum indicator, and it is essentially the average close of the last 50 sessions.

The market had already lost momentum last Monday with a bearish reversal, he said. “On Wednesday, the market absorbed weakness and gave traders a false sense of security, which is normally a nice easy, shortened holiday session on Friday,” Redler said. Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA, said the S&P 500 typically gained 7% between its October low and year-end, but this year it had already gained more than 9%. “We’re ahead of the game and have to go through some sort of digestion,” Stovall told CNBC. The Dow plunged more than 1,000 points in Friday’s session. Riskier assets were even lower, with the Russell 2000 closing at 3.7% on Friday. West Texas Intermediate oil futures plunged more than 12% and bitcoin fell almost 8%. Some investors have started to reverse bets in the futures market that a strong economic rebound and inflationary pressures will kill the Fed sooner than expected. The 10-year Treasury yield, which is moving in the opposite direction, fell to 1.48% from Wednesday’s high of 1.69%.