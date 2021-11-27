Expert warns dozens of indicators showing peak

John Hussman says indicators of a market peak are beyond dot-com bubble levels.

Hussman wrote an unforeseen “interim” note to investors due to the event.

He shared some of the “dozens” of bearish indicators he is looking at.

It is one thing when a single market indicator even a few indicators show weakness. It is difficult to draw meaningful conclusions from small sets of numbers.

It is different when “dozens” of indicators start to deteriorate simultaneously.

That’s what started happening in November, according to John Hussman, chairman of Hussman Investment Trust. The development prompted Hussman to write an “interim” note to investors outside of his normal comments.

“In four decades of working in financial markets and over a century of historical data, I have never seen so many historical indications of a market spike occurring simultaneously,” Hussman wrote, calling the number of indicators of “mother lode” deterioration. “

“Despite speculative highs in the S&P 500 and Nasdaq indices, our internal gauges here reflect a persistent divergence, with a notable deterioration in recent weeks, ”he continued. already divergent. “

Below are a few of the dozen indicators that are turning sour. The first, indicated by the red bars, shows cases where the S&P 500 is at highs by a number of measures, but the number of stocks at 52 week highs. and lows matter, and less than three-quarters of stocks are above their 200-day moving averages.







Hussman Strategic Advisors







Then comes a simple count of technical indicators that tend to appear around market peaks. It is currently above the levels seen during the dot-com bubble.

“The red bars are actually shown on a logarithmic scale because the tally is beyond anything we’ve ever seen. The previous record was March 27, 2000, the day after the tech bubble peaked.”







Hussman Strategic Advisors







The third is another count of metrics. It takes into account bullish sentiment, inflation, rising rates, valuations, declining participation and direction divergences.

“Investors could answer with ‘yes, but the ISM is above 50’, or ‘yes, but the yield curve is not inverted’, or ‘yes, but we are not in a



recession



“or” yes, but profits are expected to increase, “or with a dozen other” yes, but “considerations,” Hussman said. “The problem is, a lot of the things investors associate with market losses don’t appear until after the market has gone lower. As investors should remember the 1987 crash, a recession is not necessary.”







Hussman Strategic Advisors







While Hussman highlighted these indicators, he said he didn’t necessarily call it the summit, but just shared his observations. He said, however, that he believed stocks were in a bubble and that returns over the next 12 years would be dismal.

Hussman’s background and his views in context

Hussman has long warned of overextension and low negative returns ahead. Over the past few weeks and months, the dominant views on Wall Street have started to change direction.

Barry Bannister, chief U.S. equities strategist at Stifel, said earlier this week that stocks were in a bubble and that the Federal Reserve would continue to inflate it with relaxed monetary policy. But he doesn’t see signs of a market spike just yet, instead he sees the bubble burst around mid-2023.

Bank of America continued to lower its expectations for S&P 500 returns going forward. Earlier this year, Savita Subramanian, the bank’s chief U.S. equities strategist, said she expects a 2% annual return over the next decade for the index. With valuations continuing to climb, she recently updated this to -0.5% of returns, saying the S&P 500 would be at 4,420 in 2031.

In the shorter term, she said the S&P 500 will fall 20% over the next 12 months. And like Hussman, Subramanian has also emphasized consensus in metrics, pointing out that 15 of the 20 valuation metrics it monitors are historically high.

Bannister and Subramanian, who have tended to be some of Wall Street’s most bearish strategists recently, believe investors are overstating earnings performance and future economic growth.

Of course, others are more optimistic. Morgan Stanley economists just updated their GDP forecast for the fourth quarter to 8.7% from 3%, although their equity strategists are more cautious about index returns going forward.

Strategists at Goldman Sachs and Wells Fargo are optimistic about growth and therefore have higher S&P 500 price targets. Chris Harvey of Wells Fargo has a 2023 bullish price target of 5,300 to about 15% up from here.

The economic recovery has accelerated in recent weeks. Weekly jobless claims hit their lowest number since 1969 last week, the U.S. economy created more jobs than expected in October, and consumer spending remains fearless. American consumers spent more in October than they did in a single month in the past.

Yet inflation remains high as companies grapple with supply chain issues and high energy prices, although there are signs that these issues are being addressed. Perhaps the biggest hurdle stocks face in the New Year is how they react to the



Federal Reserve



reduce its asset purchases, which it begins this month. The central bank is also expected to start raising interest rates next year.

For the uninitiated, Hussman has repeatedly made headlines predicting a stock market decline exceeding 60% and predicting a full decade of negative stock returns. And as the stock market continued to rise mainly, it persisted in its doomsday calls.

But before you think of Hussman as a wobbly permanent bear, think about his background, which he described in a recent blog post. Here are the arguments he puts forward:

He predicted in March 2000 that tech stocks would plunge 83%, and then the tech-intensive Nasdaq 100 index lost 83% “improbably accurate” over a period from 2000 to 2002.

He predicted in 2000 that the S&P 500 would likely experience negative total returns over the next decade, which he did.

Predicted in April 2007 that the S&P 500 could lose 40%, it then lost 55% in the collapse that followed from 2007 to 2009.

However, recent Hussman returns have been less than stellar. Its strategic growth fund is down about 49% since December 2010, although it has increased 1.3% in the last year. Still, the S&P 500 has returned over 29.5% in the past 12 months.

The amount of bearish evidence uncovered by Hussman continues to increase. Of course, there may still be returns to be made in this market cycle, but at what point does the growing risk of a crash become too unbearable?

That’s a question investors will have to answer for themselves and one that Hussman will clearly continue to explore in the meantime.