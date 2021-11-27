Will Rivians electric vehicles end Detroit’s rule over the US auto industry? | Electric, hybrid and low emission cars

NOTOrdinarily, Illinois, a city of just 55,000 people, could be the future of auto manufacturing, according to traders on Wall Street, at least. A six-hour drive from Detroit, the birthplace of the American auto industry for over 100 years, they’re not so sure.

The city gained international attention earlier this month after Amazon-backed electric vehicle startup Rivian went public in one of the biggest stock market debuts since Facebook. Despite the fact that the company only delivered around 150 trucks, Rivian is now valued at around $ 100 billion, more than either Ford or General Motors, which produced around 10 million vehicles between them in 2020.

Investor enthusiasm for Rivian, especially after EV rival Tesla hit a valuation of $ 1 billion, has once again raised the question of whether Detroit’s century-old rule over the auto industry is threatens. But not everyone is convinced.

People quickly fired the old guard as new players came in and tried to take over, but I don’t think that will happen because Ford and GM are in a good position to do so well with their logistics production chain, said Jessica Caldwell, executive director of insights at automotive analyst Edmunds.

RJ Scaringe, CEO of Rivians, presents his company’s all-electric R1T pickup truck in Los Angeles in 2018. Photograph: Mike Blake / Reuters

Yet the momentum of the upstarts should not be sidelined and the clear vision of the company, the cult cool factor and the potential are legitimate forces driving the rise of stocks. Rivians’ sleek R1T electric trucks have received rave reviews and orders are underway for another 55,000. The company announced plans for a second plant in the days following its initial public offering (IPO), will deploy an electric SUV next month, and is ambitiously aiming to increase production to 1 million vehicles per year within a decade.

The company has powerful support. Amazon, Rivians’ largest funder, has a 20% stake in the company and has ordered 100,000 electric vans to deliver packages to e-commerce customers, while Ford’s 12% stake confers even more legitimacy, although both have completed plans to develop vehicles together.

But skeptics say simple calculations on the back of the towel raise doubts. Rivian has attracted some of the industry’s top manufacturing logistics talent to guide its growth, but ramp-ups are extremely difficult, and the company plans to scale at an unprecedented rate that would surpass Tesla in its early years, said. Brett Smith, Chief Technology Officer. at the Michigan Center for Automotive Research. In fact, getting that into the hands of customers in some sort of bulk is no small thing, Smith said.

At a price of $ 70,000 per truck, the valuation of the company at its peak implied that within 10 years it would sell about 3 million vehicles, or about 12% of the auto market, said David Trainer, founder of New Constructs investment research firm. That’s more than BMW sold last year.

New constructions estimate Rivians is worth $ 13 billion at best, and Trainer called the IPO crazy.

The underlying business model may work, but there is no reason to pay the price [for stock] that implies that they will effectively bankrupt Ford, he said.

It took about five years for Tesla to start production on a second line, and it is on track to produce less than a million cars 12 years after its IPO. Tesla also captured its market share as the only real player in electric vehicles (EVs). A week after Rivian’s IPO, GM launched its electric Hummer, while the Ford F-150 Lightning, the first electric version of its best-selling truck, presented earlier this year, already has 150,000 pre-orders. Tesla customers represent 11% of these sales.

The electric vehicle market is expected to take off in the coming years. GM and Ford each aim to sell 1 million EVs per year by 2025 and will likely do so at a lower price that will appeal more to the mass market than early adopters and luxury buyers who make up most of Rivians’ customers. .

The body and chassis of a pre-production all-electric Ford F-150 Lightning prototype truck in Dearborn, Mich., In September. Photograph: Rebecca Cook / Reuters

Traditional automakers also have the infrastructure to ramp up production much faster as Rivian Ford announced plans for the Lightning in late 2020 and delivered the first batch by early 2022, a process that took around six. years in Rivian. This is associated with Ford’s integrated brand loyalty and an established marketing operation that sells products with familiar names, Caldwell noted.

The Ford 150 Lightning is hard to compete with its price, brand, and the marketing and advertising muscles Ford has, Caldwell said.

Traditional automakers have also set up a dealer network to service new products when the inevitable problems arise, Smith noted. This could create frustration with Rivian and present an expensive logistical challenge when a car breaks down.

Rivian is exciting, Rivian has a lot of bright spots, but they don’t yet have proof that they can support their vehicles on the road, Smith said. That’s not to say they won’t, but for consumers and commercial buyers it could be a huge problem.

Although Rivians’ IPO gave it a staggering over $ 11 billion in cash, Ford and GM’s coffers are wiping out that advantage somewhat, Trainer said. Capital can be a huge advantage for a tech company like Netflix, but it’s not as efficient as an old-fashioned manufacturing weapon because your competition has a lot of capital too, he added. .

Still, Detroit has cause for concern, and the automaker’s legacy goes both ways, Smith said. Companies must find a way to effectively reduce combustion production while increasing production of electric vehicles, a challenge Rivian does not face.

If you don’t have to worry about spending money on legacy, all you need to do is develop the new product, new technology, and new processes, and if you have access to it. money, you might be at an advantage, he said.

Although Ford seemed somewhat ill-prepared for the electric vehicle transition several years ago, analysts say the rapid mobilization of the F-150s ended the skepticism and the company was able to keep an eye on the competition. ‘in a way that showed she was ready. And at the end of the weeks, the Rivians stock price fell as investors took profits and the number of unanswered questions weighed on its future.

I could be wrong about that, but like any hype, any bubble, and it’s a bubble, there will be huge winners, and there will be a lot more losers, Smith said. I suspect that will be the case here. There have been a lot of startups over 125 years in the auto industry and most of them have failed.