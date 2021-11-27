Thanksgiving leftover ideas: what to do with all the food





Yes, it’s time to divide and work on the leftovers.

These recommendations are not intended to reinvent the wheel. We’ve got a few options for you that will give you something to look forward to in your post-vacation meal plan. These are foods we already love, with Thanksgiving dishes built into familiar recipes.

Sorry, the same old tomorrow morning sandwiches and turkey tetrazzini. We’re going in a different direction this time around.

Many of us are turning to ground turkey as a healthier option in a variety of recipes. But it’s just as easy to chop up leftover Thanksgiving turkey and slip it into comfort food outside of the holidays. Start by adding it to your favorite enchilada (or taco bowl or burrito) recipe. Try these turkey and black bean enchiladas , and feel free to substitute a quality canned or jarred enchilada sauce if you don’t have it in you after the big day to make your own from scratch. Got more turkey to ship after making a pan of enchiladas? Freeze extra servings of leftover meat and use them in any recipe where you would typically turn to roast chicken. cereal bowls Similar to a burrito bowl, grain bowls are a versatile blank slate for using up leftover turkey and veg. Specifically, here we recommend Brussels sprouts and roasted sweet potatoes. While any grain will work as the base for a grain bowl, farro, quinoa, and brown rice are some of the most popular. Garnish a generous spoonful of cereal, warm or at room temperature, with leftover vegetables. Add other green vegetables like kale and a protein like chickpeas. For dress up ideas, run down the fridge or do something new – try a Dijon lemon for brightness or a tahini version with maple it’s nutty and sweet. Waffle stuffing Does it waffle? Yes it will be! Leftover stuffing mixed with eggs and a splash of broth or gravy are all you need to turn Thanksgiving stuffing into a tasty breakfast the next day. Whether you like white bread or cornbread stuffing, the making process stuffing waffles remains the same. Serve egg-topped waffles however you like – poached, scrambled, or fried – and add a sausage patty or a few slices of bacon if you want to do it all. Things If you’d rather bake instead of taking out the waffle iron, take a standard muffin pan and do some stuffing – that’s the cute term for stuffing muffins . Frozen eggs, turkey or ham and spinach or other chopped vegetables mixed with leftover stuffing make this an option for breakfast or a midday snack. Stuffed stuffings and waffles can be frozen for reheating later – up to three months later, when you might be happy to eat Thanksgiving food again. Mashed potato fritters Even the most avid mashed potato lover has to admit that after a few days the idea of ​​eating a warmed up bunch of potatoes loses its charm. Enter the donut to sizzle things up again. Mashed corn and cheddar potato fritters are a two-in-one way to use up the remaining corn from the feast. If you also want to finely chop any extra roasted cauliflower and add it to the mix, that works too. Or go for the indulgence and make poutine-style potato fritters topping with hot sauce and small cubes of white cheddar or Monterey Jack cheese. Green bean casserole quiche Here’s a tip: Buy an extra frozen pie shell, then take it out on the weekend to make a quick quiche with the rest of your green bean casserole. Follow the base quiche ratio of 4 large eggs, 1 cup of dairy products (whole milk, half and half or cream), 1 cup of grated cheese and 2 cups of vegetables or other mixes to fill your pie crust. Pre-bake the pie crust according to package directions, then fill and bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 45 to 60 minutes, until the quiche no longer shakes in the center. Let stand for at least 15 minutes before slicing. Leftover Thanksgiving Pizza This one’s for people looking for a twist on the post Thanksgiving turkey sandwich stacked with all the leftovers – turkey, gravy, mashed potatoes, stuffing, and cranberry sauce – on a leftover Parker House bun. or soft bread. If this kind of post-vacation meal is right for you, do it Leftover Thanksgiving Pizza and savor classic flavors on a slice rather than between bread. Refrigerated pizza dough can replace the homemade pizza crust for dinner here, and if you want to try something even more filling, make your pizza a calzone with a few spoonfuls of ricotta. Serve with sauce on the side for dipping. Cocktails with cranberry sauce Why does there always seem to be more cranberry sauce after a meal than there was at the beginning? Use it in these two quick cocktails inspired by Cosmopolitan and Manhattan. For two cocktails: Fill a shaker halfway with ice cubes, then add 2 ounces of vodka or gin, 1 ounce of Cointreau or another orange liqueur and a dollop of cranberry sauce. Close and shake, then filter into two refrigerated glasses or martini cups. Or replace the vodka with bourbon or rye and maple syrup with Cointreau and make it an extra-seasonal drink.

