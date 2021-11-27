Meet Rivian and Lucid, the hot auto startups targeting TeslaExBulletin



toggle legend Elliot Ross / Courtesy of Rivian / Courtesy of Lucid Motors

Rivian and Lucid are not household names. But, one way or another, these two electric startups are each worth more than Ford.

Both companies have abundant cash flow and have reached an important milestone: they produce and deliver vehicles to customers.

This has left them at the forefront of an epic race to recreate Tesla’s astonishing achievement, as the auto industry accelerates towards a transition to electric vehicles.

Production volumes are still low, just a few hundred vehicles each so far. But they have great ambitions to develop in the years to come.

And a lot of smart investors are cashing in a lot of money that they will be able to withdraw. Lucid is funded by the Saudi Arabia Heritage Fund, while Rivian has secured investments from Amazon (which also buys 100,000 of its delivery trucks) as well as Ford.

Both have executive teams that investors and analysts praise for focusing on fundamentals, in an area often seen as more about hype than substance.

Lucid is led by Peter Rawlinson, who has had a long career in the automotive industry, including a key role at Tesla helping to design the Model S.

Meanwhile, Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe didn’t have a long automotive resume when he founded the company, but did have a doctorate. in mechanical engineering.

Still, doubts remain as to whether either can become a real player in the auto industry, especially as established players like Ford and GM are moving fast to electrify their most popular models.

Here’s a look at Rivian and Lucid.

Rivian: the self-proclaimed Patagonia pickup

America loves microphones and Rivian hopes to tap into that passion.

Rivian’s R1T truck is the first electric pickup available for sale in the United States. In itself, this is a victory for the start-up: many automakers were vying to be the first to offer a battery-powered truck.

The competition is fast on Rivian’s heels. Ford is rapidly ramping up production on its upcoming F-150 Lightning, a pickup truck designed to be practical operate power tools at a job site.)

But Rivian is aimed at a different audience, keen to stow tents, skis or backpacking bags in their truck, rather than lumber and toolboxes.

Features include a “gear tunnel” for storing adventure gear, a built-in flashlight that pops out the door, removable bluetooth speakers so you can listen to music in your campsite, and an outdoor kitchen. option with a sink and an induction stove for cooking. road.



toggle legend Bing Guan / Bloomberg via Getty Images

Bing Guan / Bloomberg via Getty Images

The truck, which starts at $ 69,000, is both luxurious and open-air.

It features comforts like heated and cooled ‘vegan leather’ seats and adjustable air suspension that can increase ground clearance to nearly 15 inches for off-road adventures.

Recently Edmunds Automatic Data Site declared that the R1T “accelerates, overtakes and brakes all the trucks we tested”.

“If you think of Tesla as the Brooks Brothers suit, we are Patagonia,” says James Chen, vice president of policy and regulatory affairs at Rivian. “You wouldn’t be wearing the Brooks Brothers suit for camping, adventure, or skiing, but you would be wearing your Patagonia.”

When not a regulatory attorney in Washington, Chen is a ski patroller in Pennsylvania. This, in and of itself, is a sort of summation of the whole Rivian vibe.

The company also plans to release an SUV and is targeting the corporate market with upcoming delivery vehicles.

Lucid: A luxury sedan aimed at the Mercedes S-Class

If Tesla is a nice suit and Rivian is an expensive Patagonia jacket, Lucid would be such a chic clothing brand most ordinary people have never heard of it.

To be precise, a company executive said that the sartorial equivalent of Lucid would be James perse. It’s a Californian company that sells, among other things, hoodies made from recycled cashmere for $ 350.

Lucid’s favorite phrase for their aesthetic is “post-luxury,” which means premium materials and performance, but more minimalist than opulent.



toggle legend Frédéric J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images

Frédéric J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images

“Shamelessly it’s a premium product,” CEO Peter Rawlinson said in an interview with NPR earlier this year as he drove through the streets of DC “It’s a great machine. is a real luxury. ”

The Lucid Air Dream Edition costs $ 169,000. Lucid says he’s trying to compete with the Mercedes S-Class, the famous luxury sedan, rather than any electric vehicle currently on the market.

The first edition of the Lucid Air features an unbroken glass roof extending over the driver’s head, and the interior is made from materials such as ‘silver eucalyptus’ wood, full grain Napa leather and ‘woolen wool’. ‘natural colored alpaca’.

The vehicle also has record specifications for an electric vehicle: over 500 miles of range and unprecedented charging speeds. According to Lucid, with the right charger, the vehicle can add almost 300 miles of range in 20 minutes.

The Lucid Air just won Motortrend’s Car of the Year award and the Dream Edition is sold out. The cheaper models, which have yet to start shipping, will start at $ 77,000.



toggle legend Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images

Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images

But major challenges remain for Rivian and Lucid

They may attract a lot of buzz, but both models still face huge challenges.

Rivian and Lucid must go from a few hundred vehicles to tens or hundreds of thousands.

And they face increasing competition from the big automakers, who are also racing to catch up with Tesla and are planning production vehicles. a lot cheaper than the luxury cars that Rivian and Lucid start with.

Some investors believe the auto giants can’t act as nimbly as the disruptive new startups, as they are still so heavily engaged in the production of gasoline-powered cars.

“There’s a cost to you making millions of vehicles right now, and that’s the cost of having invested so much in internal combustion,” said Asad Hussain, mobility analyst at PitchBook. “And I think that as Rivian, as Lucid … you are not encumbered with these challenges and you can build a [electric vehicle] business from scratch. ”

Not everyone is so sure.

“Although the Detroit automakers have often been described as dinosaurs by the Silicon Valley crowd, the reality is that they have decades of experience developing more trucks than their start-up competitors and they have the resources to produce high volumes at a lower cost, “Jessica Caldwell, with Edmunds, wrote after Rivian went public.

“Not to mention that they have great brand awareness and enviable advertising budgets,” she added.

Yet for now, investors seem to be betting that start-ups can innovate more easily than incumbents can change. And that made Lucid and Rivian two of the most valuable car makers in the world.